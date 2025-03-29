St. Vincent de Paul receives grant from Newport Elks Lodge to supports Cold Spring Food Pantry

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky (SVdP NKY) is pleased to announce a $1,500 Gratitude Grant from Newport Elks Lodge #273. This grant will provide crucial support to SVDP NKY’s Cold Spring Food Pantry. St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky serves over 200 families each month at its Cold Spring pantry.

“As grocery prices continue to rise, many in our community rely on our food pantries to keep healthy, nutritious food on the table,” said Becca Gerding, SVdP NKY Programs Director. “This heartfelt gift from Newport Elks Lodge #273 helps us meet the growing demand and deliver hope to our neighbors in need.

In 2024, SVdP NKY provided over $1.1 million in food assistance to more than 39,000 individuals across Northern Kentucky through its food pantries (Erlanger, Cold Spring and Falmouth) and its 26 parish food pantries. In 2025 so far, requests for food have skyrocketed by 40%, as many local families continue to struggle with rising costs and food insecurity.

“The Elks National Foundation distributes grants worth more than $9 million to its Elks Lodges so they can help meet local needs,” said Donna Hanson, Newport Elks Grants Coordinator. “We are pleased to continue our support of St. Vincent de Paul Cold Spring with a donation to help keep their food pantry shelves well stocked.”

If you are in need of food assistance, please contact St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky’s Assistance Call Center at 859-341-3219 or visit www.svdpnky.org.

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky