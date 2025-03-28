Stephanie Gonzales found her calling, providing quality care for Point/Arc’s residential homes

By Andy Furman

Point/Arc

Courtney Planck remembers.

“You could tell that God put her where she needed to be that day,” said Planck, Residential Program Manager at The Point/Arc. “We laughed, we smiled, and it certainly was different from any other interview because we prayed.”

Courtney Planck remembers her interview with Stephanie Estremera Gonzalez like it was yesterday. In fact, it was about a year ago when Gonzalez was hired as a Direct Support Professional (DSP) for the 53-year-old non-profit serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD).

“Stephanie came in with experience and ready to give quality care to my medically fragile individuals at the Hancock House,” Planck said.

The Hancock House is one of 16 residential homes owned, staffed and operated by The Point/Arc in Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties, which operate seven days-a-week, 24-hours-a-day.

Gonzalez not only came with experience – she came from Arecibo, Puerto Rico. “Half my family still lives there,” she said. Her first trip to America, she continued, was in 2011 with her ex-husband – looking for a better job opportunity, in Erie, Pennsylvania,.

“I graduated Fortis College (Cincinnati) in 2013 as a Medical Assistant,” she said, “and worked at a medical clinic for about two years – and also did DSP work part-time.”

The family took her back to Puerto Rico. “I stayed for about two years,” she remembered, and worked at a hospital in Manati, Puerto Rico.”:

Her return to the states —in 2017 – was a result of Tropical Storm Maria. And a year later she moved – with her current husband – to Florence.

Healthcare remained on her radar, with stops at Health Care Connections in Cincinnati. “For about eight-to-nine m months,” she says, “and Health Point Care for two-and-a-half years.”

Malone Staffing was next – a three-year stint.

Then it hit her. Her true calling.

“I decided to retake my courses in the medical workforce,” she said, “and maybe it was luck – or fate – I came across The Point/Arc on a website. Caring and helping others is my true passion.”

“I knew that she (Stephanie) was the one I wanted out of about seven interviews that week, for the same position,” Planck said. “Little did I know, by the end of December (2024), Stephanie would be sitting across from me as my equal, and no longer my staff. Led by grace, hard work and understanding of The Point’s Mission — we were sent what we needed on May 21, 2024.”

Gonzalez started at The Point/Arc as a DSP at Hancock House. She was offered the Residential Manager position in January.

“I did not think for this to be a forever job,” she said, “but I loved helping and caring for others, whether as a client, employee or anyone. I don’t think there is a company with the mission and purpose of The Point in Puerto Rico and I think the job we do here is amazing. The opportunities the company gives to the individuals with I/DD – and enables them to be part of the community, jobs, living in the residential homes and more.”

Gonzalex says she oversees five of the sixteen residential homes and handles scheduling and coverage when necessary.

“Her Hancock residents are her loudest cheerleaders,” Planck said. They miss her as do the staff but understand that the times she does a random visit or come by to fry up some plantains; those are the moments that really tell us – we got ourselves a good one. Steph is the breath of fresh air we never knew we needed.”