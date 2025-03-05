Tickets now on sale for Turfway Park’s $777,000 Jeff Ruby Steaks on March 22

The premier horse racing and entertainment event of the Turfway Park Racing & Gaming season, the $777,000 Jeff Ruby Steaks (Grade III), is set for March 22, delivering an unparalleled day of high-class racing, gourmet dining, live entertainment and exclusive VIP experiences.

Tickets are available by visiting www.turfway.com/racing/jeff-ruby-steaks/.

This year’s event promises an elevated experience for racing enthusiasts, food lovers and socialites alike, with a meticulously curated lineup of activities:

VIP Experience – Indulge in Luxury

• Turfway Park Event Center with first-class views of the track

• Doors open at 11:45 a.m.

• Tickets: $325 (first two rows), $275 (all other seats)

• Exclusive VIP seating for 880 guests

• Premium open bar, Jeff Ruby’s Catering curated buffet (2–6 p.m.), and a bourbon toast sponsored by Maker’s Mark

• Commemorative keepsakes including hats, programs, and a signature rocks glass

• Exclusive access to retail vendors. private restrooms, live DJ, and photobooth

• Special musical performance of “My Old Kentucky Home”

General Admission (GA) – A Day of Excitement

• Trackside Apron

• Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

• Pre-sale tickets: $20 | Day-of-event: $30

• Expecting over 2,500 attendees

• Included in ticket: Live entertainment, commemorative programs, and exclusive giveaways (hats for the first 500 guests)

• Cash and card concessions

• Picnic tables and designated expanded tent on the racing apron.

Additional Features & Enhancements



• Bourbon & Brew: Watch NCAA basketball games and racing action on 12 flat screens and a 300” Big Screen TV.

With a tradition of excellence, Jeff Ruby’s Steaks Race continues to be a must-attend event for racing aficionados and entertainment seekers alike.

Tickets are now available for purchase via Jeff Ruby Steaks Tickets March 22, Florence, Ticketmaster with limited VIP and hospitality packages remaining.