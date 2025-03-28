University of Louisville gets new president in surprise move as board chair says ‘goals changed’

By McKenna Horsley

Kentucky Lantern

LOUISVILLE — The University of Louisville Board of Trustees has parted ways with President Kim Schatzel.

Schatzel, who began leading the university about two years ago, gave her resignation and the board accepted it in a special-called meeting Wednesday evening.

The board unanimously voted to name Gerry Bradley as the 20th president of the university effective immediately. He was previously UofL’s executive vice president and university provost. There will be no presidential search.

Board chair Diane Medley read a joint statement from the board and Schatzel before taking questions from reporters after the meeting. The statement praised Schatzel’s “strong relationships with elected officials” and said both Schatzel and the board “share a mutual love for the University of Louisville and its students, faculty and staff and look forward to the institution realizing even greater success in the future.”

When asked if the relationship between the board and Schatzel had turned “sour” leading up to Wednesday, Medley said she would not frame it that way.

“We were very pleased with how things had gone with the legislature, with some of the programs that were being initiated,” Medley said. As with any position, times change, the goals of Dr. Schatzel changed, our goals changed, and we were very fortunate to have had the ability to name Dr. Bradley, who had already been here, so we wouldn’t lose any momentum.”

Schatzel was not present at Wednesday’s board meeting, but rumors about her exit swirled Tuesday. WDRB reported Schatzel said in a phone call Tuesday that she could not comment on her employment status. The agenda for the Wednesday board meeting was released and included an executive session to discuss “personnel matters” in private.

The board met in executive session for more than an hour Wednesday evening along with its general counsel.

According to the terms of her separation, Schatzel will be paid $400,000 plus applicable earnings on account of deferred compensation within a month of her resignation. She will also receive an additional payment of $300,000 in six monthly installments beginning April 15.

Gerry Bradley

Bradley had recently accepted a position at the University of Cincinnati, though that changed Tuesday. In a memo to campus, President Neville G. Pinto said Bradley had declined to join the University of Cincinnati as its executive vice president for academic affairs and provost and was “pursuing other opportunities.” UC had announced last week that Bradley would join the university.

At UofL, Bradley has been executive vice president and university provost for three years, including two as interim. Shortly after the meeting ended, he had not yet signed an official contract for his new position.

“It’s an exciting time to be here,” Bradley told reporters after Wednesday’s meeting. “And I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this Cardinal community — a community of care.”

Bradley joined UofL as dean of the School of Dentistry in 2016. Before that, he was chair and professor of developmental sciences at Marquette University School of Dentistry.

Bradley said the opportunity to stay in Louisville came within the past couple of days. He said his working relationship with Schatzel had been “very good.”

Schatzel joined UofL in February 2023. She joined the university after leading Towson University in Maryland.

