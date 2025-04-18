ABB Optical crowned champion of St. Vincent de Paul NKY’s second Food Fight Against Hunger

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky has announced the winner of its second Food Fight Against Hunger.

The friendly competition brought together 14 local teams that collected food and other essentials for neighbors in need between March 24 and April 7.

ABB Optical Group Labs took the top spot this year, donating over 800 pounds of non-perishable food, diapers and hygiene supplies, household goods, pet food, and more.

Last year’s champion, Payroll Partners, finished in second place.

In total, the participating teams contributed over 2,300 pounds of supplies to help stock SVdP NKY’s food pantries during the busy summer months when demand rises.

“This year’s weight almost doubled last year’s total of 1,200 pounds, which is a tremendous blessing,” said Becca Gerding, SVdP NKY Programs Director. “In 2024, we provided over $1.1 million in pantry assistance to more than 39,000 people facing food insecurity. As local families continue to struggle with rising grocery costs, this need continues to grow, especially over the summer when many children are out of school.”

To learn more or to support SVdP NKY’s food assistance program by organizing a collection drive, email svdpPrograms@svdpnky.org or visit www.svdpnky.org.

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky