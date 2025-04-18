Art Lander’s Outdoors: Kentucky lake and river levels recovering following severe flooding

The recent historic flooding across the state couldn’t come at a worst time for anglers, the beginning of spring fishing.

Many of our streams, farm ponds and small lakes, favorite places to fish when the cold weather begins to ease, were very high and turbid in early April.

Water levels on major lakes, their tailwaters and rivers were high too, but are beginning to recede. They are still much higher than normal for this time of year.

Localized flooding continues to impact fishing.

Many access roads and boat ramps are still covered with high water, mud and littered with wood debris, making launching difficult and navigation dangerous. With the ground saturated, future storms will dump runoff into waterways, prompting the opportunity for more flooding.

High water creates dangerous conditions.

Discharge rates in some lake tailwaters are very high now as lake managers are trying to get lake levels back to normal levels.

In small streams heavy currents make wading while fishing impossible or very risky.

In streams there are several dangers during high water, including boats getting entrapped in flooded trees and root wads. But the most dangerous situation occurs when high water spills over low dams, creating so-called “keeper hydraulics.”

Hydraulics are easily identified on a river by the white, foamy water that can be found just below the structure. At high water the current can become so powerful that boats can become trapped in the hole’s circular current.

Fishing below dams is popular in the spring for sauger, white bass, walleye, muskie and other game fish.

But life-threatening conditions occur below concrete dams because they form “perfect” hydraulics not usually found on a free-flowing stream. The clean, straight lines of a concrete dam allow water to spill over in a perfect wave, and this creates a very powerful hydraulic that can suck a boat underwater.

Monitor water levels

Below are telephone numbers for stream and lake level information.

• Anglers who fish Kentucky streams and rivers can get daily water level forecasts from the US Geological Survey website. For water data visit waterdata.usgs.gov.

Click on Statewide Streamflow Table, then the dots on the state graphic to get detailed information on specific waterways.

• The 75-mile Cumberland tailwaters below Wolf Creek Dam, is home to Kentucky’s premier rainbow and brown trout fisheries.

Some of the best trout fishing of the year is in spring as daily discharges begin to stabilize and waters warm into the 50s.

The most popular stretch of the river with trout fishermen is from the dam to Burkesville, Ky.

Additional information on how to fish the Cumberland tailwaters, and the details of river access (put-in and take-out points) in the upper 16 miles, are available at fw.ky.gov

US Army Corps of Engineer districts in Kentucky

There are three US Army Corps of Engineer Districts that manage lakes in Kentucky.

Here’s some numbers to call for lake level information for some of the most popular lakes in the these three districts. Be aware that some of these phone numbers are only answered during business hours, and when personnel are available.

• Barren River Lake, 10,000 surface acres at summer pool, elevation 552. Winter pool is elevation 525. For lake level information telephone the Corps office at (70-646-2055.

• Buckhorn Lake, 1,230 surface acres at summer pool, elevation 782. Winter pool elevation is 757. For lake level information telephone 606-398-7157.

• Cave Run Lake, 8,270 surface acres at summer pool, elevation 730. Winter pool elevation is 724. The fishing report line is 606-783-7001.

• Dale Hollow Lake, 27,700 surface acres at summer pool, elevation 651. Winter pool elevation is 631. Daily fishing report line is 931-243-3136.

• Lake Cumberland, 50,250 surface acres at summer pool, elevation 723. Winter pool elevation is 673. The lake information line is 606-679-6337.

Art Lander Jr. is outdoors editor for the Northern Kentucky Tribune. He is a native Kentuckian, a graduate of Western Kentucky University and a life-long hunter, angler, gardener and nature enthusiast. He has worked as a newspaper columnist, magazine journalist and author and is a former staff writer for Kentucky Afield Magazine, editor of the annual Kentucky Hunting & Trapping Guide and Kentucky Spring Hunting Guide, and co-writer of the Kentucky Afield Outdoors newspaper column.

• Herrington Lake, 1,860 surface acres at summer pool, elevation 730. Winter pool elevation is 715. The lake information line is 859-748-4685.

On April 11 the lake was 24.3 feet above summer pool.

• Kentucky Lake, 160,300 surface acres (49,511 in Kentucky) at summer pool, elevation 359. Winter pool elevation is 354. To check daily elevations and projected levels of Kentucky Lake call 800-238-2264, select lake No. 33. On April 11 the lake was 2.3 feet above summer pool at Kentucky Dam.

• Taylorsville Lake, 3,050 surface acres at summer pool, elevation 547. Winter pool elevation is 545. The fishing report line is 502-477-8606. As of April 11 all boat ramps were closed.

• Green River Lake, 8,210 surface acres at summer pool, elevation 675. Winter pool elevation 664. The lake information line is 270-465-8824.

• Lake Barkley, 57,900 surface acres — 42,020 in Kentucky — at summer pool, elevation 359. Winter pool elevation is 354. The lake information directory number is 270-362-4236.

• Laurel River Lake, 5,600 surface acres at summer pool, elevation 1,012. Winter pool elevation is 982. For lake information call (859) 428-7706.

Be safe when fishing. Stay away from high water until water levels return to normal.