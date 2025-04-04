Boone, Kenton counties among those with states lowest unemployment in KYSTATS latest report

Unemployment rates rose in 83 counties, fell in 33 counties and stayed the same in Grant, Graves, Knox and Pulaski counties between February 2024 and February 2025, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.9%. It was followed by Fayette County, 4.2%; Scott County, 4.3%; Jessamine and Oldham counties, 4.5% each; Boone, Harrison and Todd counties, 4.6% each; Bourbon County, 4.7%; and Caldwell, Franklin, Graves, Kenton, Shelby, Union, Warren and Washington counties, 4.8% each.

Magoffin and Wolfe counties recorded the state’s highest unemployment rates at 11.1%. It was followed by Elliott County, 10.9%; Lewis County, 10.6%; Martin County, 10.3%; Carter and Menifee counties, 9.6% each; Lawrence County, 9%; Breathitt County, 8.7%; and Jackson and Morgan counties, 8.4% each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 5.5% for February 2025, and 4.5% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted February 2025 unemployment rate was released on March 27, 2025, and can be viewed at www.kentucky.gov. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.3% from January 2025 to February 2025.

In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics website.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at kystats.ky.gov.

Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet