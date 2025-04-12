Bourbon tourism growth continues; Kentucky Bourbon Trail Adventure celebrates record-breaking year

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail® tour welcomed a record 2.7 million visitors in 2024 as it celebrated its 25th anniversary with an award-winning rebranding campaign and innovative digital tools to make it easier to plan the bucket-list adventure.

Visitors from all 50 states and more than 20 countries across six continents poured into the Bluegrass State last year, up from 2.5 million tourists in 2023 – the third straight year topping the two million mark.

More than 20 million people have now visited a Bourbon Trail™ distillery in the last 25 years.

“The combination of American history, picturesque scenery and legendary Kentucky hospitality continues to attract people from all over the world to get a deeper look into what makes our Bourbon family so special,” said Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.

The KDA created the Bourbon Trail™ tour in 1999 to give visitors an intimate, behind-the-scenes look into crafting America’s only native spirit. At that time, there were only seven distilleries in Kentucky to visit – something that could be accomplished in a long weekend.

Now, with 60 participating distilleries in all corners of the Commonwealth and more on the way, the Kentucky Bourbon Trail® program encourages guests to slow down, relax, savor the journey and come back for another round.

“Our Bourbon Trail™ distillers – from the largest to the smallest – continue to create new ways for visitors to experience our mellow, amber nectar,” Gregory said. “There’s more to do, see, and taste than ever before.”

It’s easier to plan than ever before, too.

As part of its 25th anniversary rebrand, the KDA created a bold new look and feel for the tour, including a website and new digital tools that makes it easier for visitors to plan their trip and “Build Your Own Bourbon Trail®” based on their individual preferences and interests.

Kentucky Bourbon Trail® communities and partners continue to welcome guests with new restaurants, hotels, bars and more, reaping benefits from an affluent demographic that trends younger, stays longer and has more disposable income than an average Kentucky tourist. 62% of Kentucky Bourbon Trail® visitors have incomes above $100,000. 76% of visitors are from outside of Kentucky.

Most visitors stay three to five days in communities featuring a Bourbon Trail™ distillery

Visitors spend between $600 – $1,400 during their trip on dining, entertainment, lodging and transportation

Historically, KBT® visitors have come from states within a six-hour drive from Kentucky. But last year, Bourbon Trail™ distilleries saw a surge of visitors from states outside that drive time, including California, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail® pilgrimage is also catching global attention.

Hotel News Now reports that while beachfront properties will be busy in 2025, people are starting to venture to different locations off the beaten path, like “new areas of wine country or the Bourbon Trail.”

The reimagined Bourbon Trail™ web campaign also has been recognized with a slew of prestigious awards, most recently earning top honors for its digital experience at the 2025 World Icons of Whisky Awards in London, England.

Kentucky Bourbon Trail® partners provide additional experiences and resources to help people round out their trip: Eat & Drink, Stay, Transportation, Shopping, Non-Bourbon Experiences.

“The Kentucky Bourbon Trail knows no limits in its popularity, and I can’t wait to see where it goes in our next 25 years,” Gregory said. “The possibilities are endless, and we look forward to welcoming millions more to enjoy it – responsibly, of course.”

Explore the Bourbon Trail options in the Northern Kentucky region here.