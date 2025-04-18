Campbell County attorney Jennifer Zaccheus-Miller sentenced to six years on estate theft charges

The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office has announced action by the its Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in a six-year sentence for a Campbell County lawyer who pleaded guilty to theft.

A Campbell County Circuit Court judge sentenced Jennifer Zaccheus-Miller on two theft charges to serve a total of six years.

Earlier this year, Zaccheus-Miller pleaded guilty to stealing over $200,000 from two Campbell County estates. As a result, she was automatically and temporarily barred from practicing law. Following Wednesday’s sentencing, the Kentucky Bar Association will now consider whether Zaccheus-Miller will be permanently disbarred.

According to the guilty plea, there were two instances of theft: one from May 2020 to April 2024, the other from June 2023 to May 2024. In both cases, Zaccheus-Miller pled guilty to Theft by Unlawful Taking over $10,000 but under $1,000,000, a Class C felony.

The court also ordered Zaccheus-Miller to pay restitution.

“As an attorney and an officer of the court, the defendant was entrusted to help families during their grief. Instead, she preyed on them during their most vulnerable moments. It’s fitting she left a courtroom not as a lawyer but as a convicted criminal,” said Attorney General Russell Coleman.

The Kentucky State Police investigated the case. Senior Counsel Wil Schroder and Assistant Attorney General Amanda Morgan prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth.

Kentucky Attorney General’s Office