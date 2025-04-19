CovCath’s Will Sheets donates Player of the Year grant to Matthew Mangine ‘One Shot’ Foundation

The Matthew Mangine Jr. “One Shot” Foundation has announced Will Sheets, the 2024-25 Gatorade Kentucky Boys Cross Country Player of the Year, has the organization as the recipient of his Gatorade Player of the Year Community Grant.

Through this program, each Gatorade Player of the Year winner has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local youth sports organization of their choice.

“We are incredibly honored and grateful to Will for choosing to support our mission,” said Matthew Mangine, Co-Founder of the One Shot Foundation. “His donation will go directly toward expanding access to life-saving emergency equipment and training through our Take10 hands-only CPR and AED education program. Will is not only an elite athlete—he’s a young man who truly exemplifies what it means to lead by example.”

Sheets’ gift comes at a time when the foundation continues its work to raise awareness around the importance of emergency preparedness in youth sports. Since the foundation’s launch in 2021, the One Shot team has trained over 26,000 people in hands-only CPR, donated over $100,000 in medical emergency and training equipment, and provided 100 AEDs to schools and athletic organizations.

The Mangines also speak frequently at state and national conferences regarding the importance of Emergency Action Plans and cardiac safety in youth sports.

The One Shot Foundation was created in honor of Matthew Mangine Jr., a Northern Kentucky student-athlete who passed away from sudden cardiac arrest during soccer practice in 2020. The foundation’s mission is to ensure that no other family has to experience such a loss by advocating for better emergency action plans, equipment, and education in all youth sports environments.

“We can’t wait to celebrate Will’s incredible generosity and continue shining a light on the importance of keeping our athletes safe,” added Kimberly Mangine, Co-Founder of the foundation. “Will’s decision to give back to his community in this way means the world to us.”

Plans are underway to coordinate a photo opportunity with Sheets to further highlight his generosity and leadership.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.oneshot.life.

One Shot Foundation