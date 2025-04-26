Covington creatives unite to shape the identity — and future — of entrepreneurship hub Sparkhaus

It started with a question: How do you capture more than a century of entrepreneurial spirit while looking ahead to a space where ideas flourish and businesses grow?

Enter Cov Creates — a collective of Covington-based marketing and design firms with a shared mission: to establish Covington as a rising creative hub.

That question sparked a deeply collaborative journey that echoed the ethos behind SparkHaus, a new entrepreneurship hub built on the talents and vision of the very community it aims to serve.

Now under construction on Madison Avenue, SparkHaus is the product of a partnership between Kenton County, the Northern Kentucky Port Authority, and Blue North. SparkHaus will be a one-stop shop for Northern Kentucky’s entrepreneurs, offering the resources and connections needed to launch the next generation of community-changing companies.

Cov Creates began in 2016 as an informal happy hour to bring together professionals from different firms, inspired by the spirit of collaboration Jackie Roberto, founder of Covington-based Madison, experienced as a student at the University of Cincinnati’s DAAP program.

“Meeting fellow creatives not only fosters collaboration, but also community and connection,” Roberto said.

Following the pandemic, the group felt a renewed sense of purpose. The events evolved into a platform for professional growth, complete with panel discussions and project showcases that encouraged open dialogue and real-time learning.

As a result, when the time came to create SparkHaus’ brand identity, Blue North Executive Director Dave Knox seized the opportunity— foregoing hiring one agency and tapping Cov Creates to harness the full power of Covington’s creative community.

Madison, Agnt and Durham brought their strengths to the table. Madison focused on voice, tone and messaging; Agnt and Durham drew inspiration from the building’s past—honoring its history as a Montgomery Ward department store with a logo that echoes the structure’s original windows and the “Spirit of Progress” icon.

“SparkHaus was born and amongst the grit and grind of Covington—working collaboratively with the best, in rooms where ideas were loud and real creativity took shape,” Jenna Marino, head of design at AGNT, said. “The name, logo and brand development were driven by creative vision rooted in bold ideas, shared energy and the magic that happens when different minds come together.”

That foundation now lives within the space itself. Durham infused the SparkHaus interiors with bold visuals and large-scale murals designed to energize and inspire.

“Our contribution and work at SparkHaus goes beyond design—it’s a reflection of the determination and innovation that built Northern Kentucky,” Austin Dunbar, founder and principal of Durham, said. “Our interior mural installations and graphic considerations honor the building’s history as the Covington Industrial Club and entrepreneurs of yesteryear—providing the spark for the innovators and dreamers of today to define what’s next for our region.”

When its doors open in August, SparkHaus will span more than 40,000 square feet—making it the largest dedicated entrepreneurship hub in Kentucky. It’s expected to host between 200 and 300 people daily.

Construction began in late September 2024, led by Urban Sites, with City Studios as the architect.

SparkHaus is more than just a building — it’s a beacon for what’s possible when creative minds come together with a shared purpose.

Kenton County Fiscal Court