DOCJT celebrates graduation of 27 from Public Safety Dispatch Academy, including two from NKY

The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training on Friday announced 27 dispatchers from across the Commonwealth graduated Public Safety Dispatch Academy Class 164.

“These past four weeks you have shown great commitment to your communities and the commonwealth,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “You serve as a lifeline between citizens and law enforcement, providing calm to those who are in the middle of the toughest moments of their lives. Thank you for answering the call to serve and thank you for being part of Team Kentucky.”

Dispatch basic training is mandatory for any sworn or civilian employee who will dispatch law enforcement officers by radio at a Criminal Justice Information Systems agency. Graduates of the academy have successfully completed a highly structured and comprehensive curriculum to satisfy mandated training requirements. Over four weeks, the graduates of Class 164 received 164 hours of academy instruction to satisfy these requirements. Major training areas included identifying the role and responsibilities of the dispatcher, correct phone and radio procedures, handling emergency and nonemergency calls for service, using emergency medical dispatch protocols and using the state and national criminal databases.

“Choosing to become a member of this time-honored profession is admirable,” said DOCJT Commissioner Mike Bosse. “It carries with it a commitment of honor and professionalism. I thank you for your commitment and wish you the best of luck in your careers.” DOCJT is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ public safety training program designation.

Class 164 graduates and their agencies are:

• James A. Adkins II, Barren-Metcalfe ECC

• Arcadia K. Blair, Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office

• Naomi M. Callaghan, Warren County Sheriff’s Office

• Haylie Carman, Rockcastle County 911

• Anthony P. Coraggio Jr., City of Paducah 911

• Henry J. Dwenger III, Northern Kentucky University Police Department

• Elian Gonzalez, Fleming County 911 Dispatch

• Sarah E. Growney, Boone County PSCC

• Houston R. Hanvy, Madisonville Police Department

• Christian Hargis, London/Laurel County Communications

• Samantha M. Harvey, Lexington Enhanced 911

• Kimberly A. Henson, Marshall County E-911

• Tabetha Hicks, Fleming County 911 Dispatch

• Tera R. Hinkle-Hicks, Carrollton Police Department

• Joshua Lane, Todd County Dispatch

• Zarabeth Elise Lile, Lexington Enhanced 911

• Samantha A. Mason, Murray Police Department

• Andrea D. Mitchell, Madisonville Police Department

• Montana Rose Murrell, Winchester Police Department

• Dajuana Perdue, Boyd County 911

• Roycelynne B. Rebel, Russell County 911 Dispatch

• Antonia Rae Reese, Carrollton Police Department

• Melissa L. Reynolds, Madisonville Police Department

• Kaitlin Stacker, Barren-Metcalfe ECC

• Emily A. Ward, Hardin County 911

• Kaylee Wesley, Bluegrass 911 Central Communications

• Rebecca E. Wright, West Liberty Police Department

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police and airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department, Owensboro Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which have independent academies.

Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training