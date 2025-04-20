Duke Energy celebrates National Lineworker Appreciation Day, pays tribute to those who keep us ‘powered’

Staff report

Duke Energy held its 2025 National Lineworker Appreciation Day over the weekend, paying tribute to the dedicated men and women who work to ensure their communities are always powered.

The event was held on the Purple People Bridge in Newport and was led by Duke Energy representatives and public officials from both sides of the river.

Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky, thanked the governors of Kentucky and Ohio who signed state proclamations recognizing National Lineworker Appreciation Day.

“We are here today as we are every year to express our utmost gratitude and appreciation for all (the lineworkers) do to keep the lights on 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.

“The skilled men and women who construct and maintain electric transmission and distribution infrastructure, lineworkers are responsible for overseeing thousands of miles of powerlines, countless substations and millions of pieces of equipment that make up the fabric of the electric grid we all enjoy.”

Spiller said these workers literally run toward danger, navigating hazardous weather conditions when called for.

“A safe, reliable and efficient grid is the bedrock of our economic prosperity,” she said. “Let us thank them for their tireless efforts to keep our lights on, our homes warm, our business open, and our lives powered.”

She was joined in those sentiments by Judge-Executive Steve Pendery of Campbell County and Bellevue Mayor Charlie Cleves.