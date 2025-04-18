Duke Energy to provide $150,000 in grants to area nonprofits to support workforce development

Duke Energy and its Foundation announced a $150,000 grant funding opportunity for southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky nonprofit organizations that address the region’s workforce development training needs.

Duke Energy Foundation will be funding requests that address workforce development training for jobs vital to the energy industry as well as trades and training programs for the most pressing workforce development needs in Duke Energy’s Ohio and Kentucky service territory.

“Funding these workforce initiatives is just one way Duke Energy helps build talent pipelines to power our regional economy for years to come,” said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “These grant recipients support our communities with job training, academic support and community services, helping to boost our economy and ensure our neighborhoods can thrive.”

Qualifying nonprofits providing workforce development training can request funding from Duke Energy Foundation for a one-time grant of up to $15,000 to help with capacity building of their educational programming. The application window closes on Wednesday, April 30.

“Duke Energy Foundation has a long history of giving back to communities we serve,” said Kim Vogelgesang, Duke Energy Foundation manager. “Being able to support our region’s workforce needs is our way to help maintain vibrant communities.”

Nonprofit organizations can confirm their qualifications and apply at dukeenergy.com.

Duke Energy