EC LEARN’s Karen Sherman named KET Education All Star, celebrating positive impacts in education

EC LEARN announced that Karen Sherman, a key leader in early childhood education, advocacy and access across Northern Kentucky, has been named a KET Education All Star. This statewide recognition highlights outstanding educators and champions who go above and beyond to support Kentucky’s learners and their families.

Sherman serves as EC LEARN’s Early Childhood Community Engagement Specialist, where she spearheads local partnerships, supports child care providers, and connects families to critical early learning resources. Her work plays a vital role in expanding access to high-quality, affordable care and education, especially for communities that face persistent barriers.

“This recognition reflects the power of community-driven solutions,” said Sherman. “I’m honored to work alongside dedicated educators, parents, and leaders across Northern Kentucky who believe that every child deserves a strong start.”

The KET Education All Stars initiative shines a spotlight on individuals across the Commonwealth who are building a brighter future from early childhood to adult learners.

Selected All Stars represent a diverse range of roles and perspectives but share a common goal: to leverage their individual passions to create positive impacts in education in Kentucky.

“Karen’s leadership is grounded in equity, compassion, and action,” said Sandra Woodall, Executive Director of EC LEARN.

“She understands that early childhood education is not just a

service; it’s a lifeline for families and a foundation for thriving communities. We’re so proud to

see her work recognized at the state level.”

With decades of combined experience, EC LEARN supports child care providers, families, and community stakeholders in 12 Northern Kentucky counties and 8 counties in the Salt River Region. The organization also partners with statewide coalitions to influence policy, increase family engagement, and strengthen early learning systems.