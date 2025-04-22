Florence PD, DEA to collect unwanted prescriptions during Prescription Drug Take Back Day April 26

On Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Florence Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at two locations in the city.

Florence collection locations will be in the North Parking lot of the City of Florence Government Center — Florence Police Department, lcoated at 8100 Ewing Blvd. and the Florence Kroger Marketplace, located at 7685 Mall Road.

During Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs at sights across the country. For more than a decade, the event has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications—those that are old, unwanted, or expired—that too often become a gateway to addiction.

Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at close to 5,000 local drop-off locations nationwide. Take Back Day, though partnerships with local law enforcement agencies, has removed 9,600 tons of medication from circulation since its inception.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or the Take Back Day events, visit www.DEATakeBack.com or contact the Florence Police Department at 859-647-5420.

(Editor’s note: Check your municipality’s website to see the plans for Drug TakeBack Day in your community.)

City of Florence