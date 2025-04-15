Four legislators to recap legislative, business policy outcomes for NKY Chamber program

So, what happened in this year’s legislative session? The NKY Chamber’s upcoming program recapping legislative and business policy outcomes will provide part of the answer to that question.

On Tuesday, April 22, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Legislative and Business Policy Recap at the Newport Aquarium’s Riverside Room from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will feature members of the Northern Kentucky Legislative Caucus, including State Representative Stephanie Dietz (District 65), State Senator Chris McDaniel (District 23), State Senator Matthew Nunn (District 17), and State Representative T.J. Roberts (District 66), who will break down key outcomes from the 2025 Kentucky General Assembly.

This discussion will highlight legislative successes and their impact on Northern Kentucky, the Commonwealth, and the business community, all through the lens of the NKY Chamber’s advocacy agenda.

“This event offers a unique opportunity for attendees to hear first-hand from members of the Northern Kentucky Caucus about key takeaways from the 2025 legislative session and the impact of proposed legislation on our region and the Commonwealth,” said Tami Wilson, Vice President, Government Relations and Business Advocacy. “It’s one of the best opportunities for local business leaders to gain insight into policy changes and new legislation from the 2025 General Assembly, and the broader policies shaping Northern Kentucky’s economic growth and future.”

The 2025 Kentucky General Assembly continues to work on several issues that align with the NKY Chamber’s policy positions, including proposed measures surrounding workforce development; talent attraction and retention; strategic infrastructure, business innovation and tax changes.

Tickets for the NKY Chamber Legislative and Business Policy Recap luncheon are $40 for NKY Chamber members, $50 for future NKY Chamber members, and $35 for NKYP members.

Tickets are available at www.nkychamber.com/events. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required.

The program participants

Representative Stephanie A. Dietz (District 65) has served Kentucky’s 65th District since January 2023, representing parts of Kenton County, including Edgewood, Fort Mitchell, and Park Hills. A family law attorney, she earned her B.A. in Political Science from the University of Kentucky and her J.D. from Northern Kentucky University’s Salmon P. Chase College of Law. In the House, she chairs the Budget Review Subcommittee on Justice, Public Safety, and Judiciary, and is a member of the Appropriations & Revenue, Families & Children, Licensing, Occupations & Administrative Regulations, and Judiciary committees.

Senator Christian McDaniel (District 23) has represented Kentucky’s 23rd District since 2013, championing fiscal responsibility and public service. As Chairman of the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee, he plays a key role in shaping the state’s financial policies. In 2025, he also serves as Vice Chair of the Budget Preparation and Submission Subcommittee and as a member of the Licensing and Occupations and State and Local Government Committees. A Northern Kentucky native, he is a graduate of The Citadel and NKU, a U.S. Army veteran, and the owner of McD Concrete, actively engaged in industry and community initiatives.

Senator Matt Nunn represents Kentucky’s 17th District, covering Grant and Scott counties and parts of Fayette and Kenton counties, including Georgetown, Williamstown, and parts of Lexington. A retired Kentucky Army National Guard officer and Toyota Tsusho America executive, he serves on key committees, including Appropriations & Revenue and Economic Development.

Representative T.J. Roberts has served Kentucky’s 66th District since January 2025, representing parts of Boone County, including Burlington, Hebron, Belleview, and Petersburg. Roberts earned a B.A. in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from Transylvania University in 2019 and a J.D. from Northern Kentucky University’s Salmon P. Chase College of Law in 2023. In the House, Roberts serves on the Elections, Constitutional Amendments & Intergovernmental Affairs, Veterans, Military Affairs & Public Protection, and Judiciary committees. Outside of serving in the legislature, He is a practicing attorney.

To register for the program, click here.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce