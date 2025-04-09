Governor provides state roundup on severe weather and responses; four dead in flood waters

Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on severe weather that continues to affect much of the Commonwealth.

“Four days of severe storms have brought devastation to communities across the Commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “I want to thank all of our first responders and volunteers, both locally and from out of state, who have dedicated time to help our people. While the threat of severe storms has ended, several rivers and creeks remain at or above flood stage and roadways remain under water in several areas. So we need folks to remain cautious.”

Last Wednesday, the Governor declared a state of emergency ahead of the first round of severe storms. On Friday, President Donald Trump approved Gov. Beshear’s request for an emergency disaster declaration for Kentucky.

(Editor’s note: Campbell County declared a state of emergency on April 7, so that the Campbell County Office of Emergency Management can provide assistance and coordinate all agencies of local government to provide assistance to Campbell County. Kenton County also declared a State of Emergency Tuesday evening, allowing Kenton County Office of Emergency Management to “more efficiency coordinate with its regional, state, and federal partners.”)

Fatalities

The Governor reported that the number of fatalities is currently at four Kentuckians. A woman in Nelson County, a child in Franklin County, a man in McCracken County ,and a man in Trigg County were lost due to the floodwaters.



Storm Relief Fund

The Governor said those who want to help can donate to the Team Kentucky Storm Relief Fund here. The fund is closing in on $1 million dollars donated. Just since yesterday, the has fund received about $20,000. The first thing these funds will be used for is paying for the funerals of those lost.



Weather Conditions

Rain has ceased, and water is receding in many areas. But several rivers and creeks remain at or above flood stage, and roadways remain underwater in several areas. The Governor urged everyone to stay alert and watch for high water.

Those with non-life-threatening needs can call the Emergency Management line at 502-607-6665 or visit kyem.ky.gov for assistance.

For those affected by the storms, the Disaster Distress Helpline, 800-985-5990, is a 24/7, year-round, confidential crisis counseling and emotional support resource for survivors, responders and anyone struggling with distress or other mental health concerns related to any natural or human-caused disaster.

Power Outages

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, a reported 2,614 customers were without power.

Drinking Water

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday: Roughly 868 customers were without water. 4,000 customers were under Boil Water Advisories, one water system was offline, and 22 systems were under limited operations.

Waste Water

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, 5 systems were not operational, with Frankfort being the largest. 29 are on limited operation. Plants are being evaluated today.

Rescue Response and Operation Teams

This week, search and rescue teams have performed 142 rescues and 272 evacuations by boat. As the situation develops at the Ohio River, Maryland Task Force members are headed to Henderson and may look at evacuations tomorrow. There are 357 soldiers and airmen from the Kentucky National Guard mobilized to conduct missions with Kentucky Emergency Management. Guard assets are currently supporting evacuation, search and rescue and distribution efforts.

Shelters

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday: United Way is sheltering 35 households. The American Red Cross is sheltering 128 individuals; 6 individuals are being sheltered by independent community shelters; General Butler State Resort Park is sheltering 112 people.

Kentucky State Police

Since Saturday, Kentucky State Police (KSP) telecommunicators have answered 18,897 calls for service. Troopers continue to assist local law enforcement and first responders with wellness checks and evacuation efforts. If you believe someone is missing, call your local KSP post. KSP post phone numbers can be found here.

Roads and Bridges

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, 457 state roadways were closed, 440 by high water and 17 by mudslides or rockslides. More than half of these are in Western Kentucky, and many more county and local routes are flooded. Not all rivers have crested, and state highway crews continue to place barricades, help people detour around high water, and clear roads of mudslides and debris while beginning damage assessment and repairs where possible. For your safety, do not pass barricades, signs or cones. Do not drive through standing water. For a full list of state highway closures and detours, visit GoKy.ky.gov.

(Editor’s note” KYTC District 6 reported a number of closed roads impacted by water and/or mudslides in the region. The list is available here.)

Safety Tips

• Watch your step. Floodwaters often hide sharp and dangerous debris, like broken glass and metal. Floodwater can also be contaminated with oil, gasoline or sewage.

• Wear the appropriate protective clothing and gear such as boots, gloves and safety glasses when moving debris.

• Stay away from electrical utility equipment after a storm, or if it is wet, to prevent being electrocuted. Report any utility issues to your local utility company.

• Flooded homes are hazards. Get a professional to check for loose wires, mold and hidden damage before re-entering.

• Never drive into a road covered with flowing water. One foot of flowing water can sweep a car off the road; two feet will carry away an SUV or pickup. Even six inches of water can knock you off your feet. Never walk or drive through swift water. Turn around, don’t drown.

• Respect barricades and posted signage. If you encounter a flooded road, turn around. You’re not only putting your own life at risk, but also the lives of first responders.

• If you encounter a dark traffic signal, treat it as a four-way stop.

For additional preparedness tips, visit kyem.ky.gov.

Governor’s office

Featured photo from the NKYHealth Department