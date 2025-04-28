Homegrown Christy Ensell named principal of Ludlow High School, excited for the challenge

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Christy Ensell has been chosen to pick up where current Ludlow High School Principal Travis Caudill leaves off when he retires at the end of June.

She is excited about the new challenge of becoming principal, but is ready to take it on.

“My original plan in high school was to study to be a high school English teacher,” Ensell said. “But here I am, ready to be the principal in a school district that I grew up in. I am still dumbfounded, but also humbled, and honored—all at once.”

Ensell was chosen by the SBDM committee, which is made up of 4 teachers, 3 parents, and the school district Superintendent Dr. Jason Steffen. Steffen explained that she was selected from a large, qualified group of applicants, and the committee felt that since she had the knowledge, energy and familiarity with the community, she was the unanimous choice to lead Ludlow High School.

“We are thrilled that Christy Ensell was selected to be the new principal of Ludlow High School,” Dr. Steffen said. “Mrs. Ensell has a lifetime of experience and familiarity with our district. She is a Ludlow graduate, and has served in all positions in our school from teaching, coaching, class sponsor, Assistant Principal, and now Principal. With the retirement of Travis Caudill, we know that Mrs. Ensell will continue the excellence in school.”

In being chosen as principal, she will also serve as assistant superintendent, filling in whenever Dr. Steffen asks her to step in.

Ensell grew up in Ludlow and attended elementary and high school in the district. She said she was influenced by so many educators, even as she went on to Eastern and Northern Kentucky University to finish her schooling.

“I have been lucky to have had so many positive role models,” she said. “At Ludlow, Gary McCormick was very influential in my decision to be an English teacher.”

Ludlow was Ensell’s first teaching job straight out of school, and she loved being back in her home district. She spent the next 15 years teaching English, and in her spare time, coaching, volleyball, basketball, and track, being a Senior class and Junior class sponsor, and helping with National Honor Society.

“You wear a lot of hats when you’re in a small school district,” Ensell said, laughing. “You can’t not be involved.”

Stepping into the principal job from being assistant principal doesn’t seem like a big jump, but it actually is.

“We can’t just sit and be status quo—that ‘s not an option with schools,” Ensell said. “You have to keep growing your programs and keeping a high level of excellence. This district has always had a long history of excellence.”

She talked about a program that will be new next year, saying that the district received a grant from SME Prime, a national company, and only Holmes High School and Ludlow High School were recipients for this grant for Megatronics and Robotics.

Another new project for next year is still in the works, but it should be ready by next year.

Through the renovation of the entire school, there will be one room that is being readied to be a tv studio, and students will learn about media through working with a real tv studio and broadcasting. Ensell said they are preparing for both of the new programs now, purchasing 3D printers for the robotics and getting the tv studio prepared.

“One of the pieces of advice I would give to anyone in school districts is to be flexible,” Ensell said. “For me, I am happy to have a lot of work done, but you can’t ever rest–you have to be better, always offering the students the chance to be the best they can be. And it helps to be happy while you’re doing it. I am happy.”

Her predecessor, Travis Caudill, is satisfied that Ensell will take the baton and run with it.

“Christy was a wonderful teacher, and has been an amazing help to me as our Assistant Principal,” he said. “She has my full confidence and my one hundred percent support as the next steward of our amazing school. In her roles as student, parent, teacher, and Assistant Principal in our school and district, she exudes a passion for all things ‘Ludlow.’ I take pleasure in knowing that the best days for Ludlow High School lie ahead under her leadership!”