It started with a friendship that led to Dr. O’dell Owens’ gift of Walton park named for him

By Patricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

It all started with an elevator ride at a Cincinnati Reds ballgame in 2017. That was the day Dr. O’dell Owens stepped onto an elevator with Walton Mayor Gabe Brown, and a crowd of other people, but when he saw Brown’s nametag, Dr Owens volunteered the information that he owned a lake down in Walton.

On April 26, Walton Mayor Terri Courtney presided at the opening of the 54 acre park, a gift from Dr. Owens to the city of Walton, a park named after the doctor.

Turns out, Dr. Owens wanted to sell that park, and he later met then Mayor Brown at Frisch’s in Covington to talk about possibly making a deal to sell the lake to Walton.

Nothing was decided at that time, but the two men became friends.

“We were two guys with nothing in common, but everything in common,” Brown explained at the opening. “We talked about a lot of things, not just his property in Walton. We could both murder a breakfast bar at Frisch’s.”

A little over two years later, Owens changed his mind. He decided he wanted to give the lake and the land to Walton, to help the community grow. But he said it had to be done by the end of the year.

Brown pointed out that it was already December. The property transfer happened in December, 2020, and the two men sealed the deal on New Year’s Eve, 2020, after council unanimously voted to accept the gracious donation.

Mayor Courtney welcomed everyone to the new park, standing in front of the 14 acre lake on a chilly Saturday morning in April.

“People are asking me where the playground is,” she said. She gestured widely with her arm. “This is God’s playground. It doesn’t get better than this. When I was growing up, I was always out, climbing trees, catching frogs and bugs, and a few ticks. This area will be a chance for kids to come out here and be curious, and be kids, and they won’t need monkeybars. We have a path all the way around the lake, and people and families can come out here and hike, or bike, and just enjoy nature.”

Chris Owens, O’dell’s son, was present to representing the late doctor and his family.

“My dad wanted to give this land and the lake to the city,” he told the crowd of people. “If he was here, he would be very proud. As it is, I am sure that he is looking down on this grand opening, and being very proud. He wanted people to enjoy this place.”

Gregory Parker. from the African American Chamber of Commerce, described Dr. Owens as just a great, all round wonderful, caring person who made a tremendous impact on the business community, and on the community in general.

Dr. Owens was tHamilton County Coroner as well as the president of Cincinnati State Technical College. He died in November of 2022 at the age of 74.

There had been a house on the property originally which was torn down, and now has a fence around the foundation. Mayor Courtney said they want to build a pavilion to rent out for special occasions.

She then introduced Gabe Brown, the mayor when this phenomenal deal went down, and said all this would not have been possible without him.

Brown explained how the friendship began by being squished into an elevator together,”tighter than a can of sardines.” When they started talking about the lake, Brown said he remembered it well, and said he used to sneak in there to the lake.

“He looked at me and said ‘Oh you were the one!’ “ Brown laughed. “I said yeah, I was one of them!” He paused. “I know that he would be proud of this event today. I know I am.”

“This is an amazing gift given to us,” said Mayor Courtney. “Everyone go and enjoy it!”