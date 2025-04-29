Kentucky’s transfer portal players make visit to future home, have all ‘eyes on No. 9’

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Four of Kentucky’s five incoming transfers got a glimpse of their future home last weekend.

Transfers Mohoumed Dioubate (Alabama), Jaland Lowe (Pittsburgh), Denzel Aberdeen (Florida) and Kam Williams (Tulane) made a visit to campus and came away impressed with the facilities and surroundings.

“Kentucky is different,” Lowe said in a social media post. “It was a dream come true to be on campus this past weekend, knowing I can call this place home. The culture and fan base (are) one of the best in the world. All eyes on No. 9 BBN.”

Lowe was Kentucky’s first portal commitment and was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference performer last season. He averaged 16.8 points and 5.5 assists per game last year at Pittsburgh. Kentucky coach Mark Pope said Lowe is “an incredibly explosive, playmaking, veteran point guard.”

Dioubate added that he “had an amazing time this weekend in (Lexington).”

“The love and respect (were) surreal 100 percent,” he said. “Can’t wait to get it rocking, yes sir, BBN.”

Dioubate averaged 7.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Crimson Tide last season. He played in 27 games and averaged 16 minutes per contest. He had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Alabama’s 90-81 win over Robert Morris in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Dioubate’s performance displayed his full potential and he is known to provide a physical presence on the court.

Aberdeen also enjoyed his stop at Kentucky.

“Man, I love Kentucky,” he said. “(I) had a great official visit in Lexington (and I) cannot wait to represent the university and its culture.”

Aberdeen played three seasons at Florida and was the team’s sixth man off the bench last year and was a key component in the Gators’ national title run. He played in 83 games at Florida, averaging 5.1 points per game. Pope said Aberdeen is a “winner in every sense of the word.”

“He has won at every level of basketball, and that’s all that he talks about,” Pope said earlier this month.

Williams is also anxious to join his future teammates this summer.

“The culture and love that Kentucky has for their players is very special and something that I will never take for granted,” he said. “I was blessed to have my official visit, and honestly, cannot wait to suit up and play for all the fans. Can’t wait to get to work.”