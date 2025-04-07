KYTC District 6 updates list of roads closed by high waters — ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown’

High water is impacting numerous roads in KYTC District 6. These roads remain blocked due to flooding. New roads will be added to the closure list as updates are available.

High water remains possible even for roads not listed. Drivers are urged to check GoKY for traffic conditions before traveling. Never drive through a flooded roadway.



KYTC will continue to provide updates as new closures are added and previous closures are cleared.

List of roads in District 6 impacted by high water and/or mudslides: Please note this list only includes state routes.

Boone County

• Riddles Run Road (KY 2852) between Beaver Road (KY 338) (0.0 mile point) and Hathaway Road (KY 536) (2.33 mile point)

Bracken County

• Neave Milford Road/Santa Fe Road (KY 539) (0.0 to 6.0 mile points)

• KY 19 in Milford between Neave Milford Road and Santa Fe Road (1.95 to 2.26 mile points)

• Bradford Road (KY 1109) between Johnsonville Foster Road (KY 1951) and Mary Ingles Highway (KY 8) (3.81 to 5.84 mile points)

Campbell County

• NEW: Washington Trace Road and Painter Road (KY 2921) closed between Oneonta Road (KY 1566) and Mary Ingles Highway (KY 8) (0.0 mile point to 2.21 mile point)

• Three Mile Road (KY 2238) between Johns Hill Road (KY 2345) and the nearby pump station. (2.44 to 2.19 mile points)

• Pond Creek Road (KY 1936) at the corner Visalia Road (6.8 mile point)

• River Road (KY 445) at 1.6 mile point. This is located between Delta Ave. and Mary Ingles Highway (KY 6635)

• Oneonta Road (KY 1566) near Truesdell Road (0.8 to 1 mile points)

• Mary Ingles Highway (KY 6335) between River Road (KY 445) and Tower Hill Road ( 4.6 to 1.8 mile points) due to a mudslide.



Carroll County

• KY 389 beginning near Green Bottoms Road to KY 55 (4.48 to 7.23 mile points)

• KY 55 between the spilt to KY 389 and KY 549. (3.57 to 5.76 mile points)

• KY 36 from the railroad crossing to KY 47 (21.97 to 23.21 mile points)

• KY 467 between Harrison Street and Buffalo Creek Road (0.50 to 2.0 mile points)

• Goose Creek Road (KY 1204) between KY 227 and Kendall Road (0.0 to 0.45 mile points)

• KY 389 from the Carroll/Henry County line extending to near Camp Branch Road. (0.0 to 1.5 mile point) This portion of KY 389 is now completely covered with water.

• KY 2997 just north of Woodrow Wilson Road (2.51 mile point) to KY 389 (4.25 mile point)



Gallatin County

• Steeles Bottom Road (KY 1992 ) closed at 0.20 mile point.

• Craigs Creek Road (KY 1130) between KY 35 and Wideview Drive (4.2 to 4.7 mile points)

Grant County

• Warsaw Road (KY 467) near split with Elliston Mt. Zion Road (KY 1942) (1.9 mile point)

• Northbound lane on U.S. 25 at 1.9 mile point blocked due to high water.

• Elliston Mt. Zion Road (KY 1942) from Warsaw Road (KY 467) to Sipple Road (0.0 to 2.70 mile points)

Harrison County

• KY 3016 (0.0 to 1.9 mile points)

Kenton County

• Decoursey Pike (KY 177) at Conley Road (7.4 mile point)

• Pike Street (KY 8) between Lagoon Street and Pleasant Street (3.6 to 3.8 mile points)

• Locust Pike (KY 1930) near Locust Pike Park (1.5 to 2.5 mile point)

• NEW: Locust Pike (KY 1930) between Wards Lane (5.94 mile point) and Red Row Lane (5.69 mile point)

• Decoursey Pike (KY 177) near Washboard Road between 3.8 and 4.7 mile points

• UPDATED: River Road (KY 8) between Amsterdam Road (KY 371) (0.01 mile point) and Lagoon Street (3.78 mile ponit)

• Fowler Creek Road (KY 1486) between Senour Road (KY 2047) and Sycamore Creek Drive (2.0 to 2.5 mile points)

• KY 14 (Rich Road) between Hempfling Road and Cruise Creek Road (6.4 to 6.8 mile points)

Owen County

• KY 355 from U.S. 127 in Monterey to KY 227 near Worthville (0.0 to 18.9 mile points)

Pendleton County

• KY 177 truss bridge over the Licking River between River Road (4.81 mile point) and Mill Street (5.01 mile point)

• KY 177 between U.S. 27 and Duckers Woods Road (KY 3149) (4.01 to 4.46 mile points)

• KY 177 between KY 467 to Pendleton/Kenton County Line (9.15 to 9.59)

• KY 177 at the railroad tunnel near Butler (5.3 mile point)

• KY 22 between KY 159 and Milford Road (11.7 to 13 mile point)

• KY 177 between U.S. 27 to KY 609 (2.3 to 4.0 mile points)

• KY 330 from Tobacco Road to KY 1054 (3.96 to 7.13 mile points)

• KY 609 between Davis Road and Quail Run Road (1.91 to 4.0 mile points)

Robertson County

• Piqua Kentontown Road (KY 617) from south of Waterworks Road (4.0 mile point) to KY 165 (5.3 mile point)

