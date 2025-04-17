L2 Aviation celebrates opening of first Kentucky location, a $12.2 million investment at CVG

Staff report

L2 Aviation, an avionics design, consulting, manufacturing and engineering company, celebrated the grand opening of the company’s first Kentucky location, a $12.2 million investment in Boone County creating 250 jobs.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support and partnership we’ve received from the state of Kentucky,” said L2 Aviation’s chief operating officer, Tony Bailey. “Their commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment has been instrumental in helping us expand our capabilities and position ourselves for long-term success.”

The project, which was announced in December 2024, will help the company grow and meet increased customer and industry demand. L2 Aviation is located in a freshly remodeled office and purpose-built production facility, as well as a hangar, at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

The two facilities will allow the company to increase production, engineering, customer support, new product development and overall operating efficiency. The facility will add 250 new jobs in the region and is expected to be fully operational by the end of this year.

The company is now hiring. Its services include engineering, certification, installation, fleet modernization, and manufacturing, which complement existing and future aircraft maintenance and repairs services on CVG’s campus.

“As the home of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Boone County is the epicenter of aviation in the Greater Cincinnati region, and we are thrilled to see continued growth through L2 Aviation’s 250 new jobs,” Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore. “The trajectory of L2’s growth from a garage in Austin, Texas, to a hangar at the fastest-growing freight and cargo airport in North America is truly impressive.”

CVG CEO Larry Krauter said L2 Aviation’s investment further advances NKY’s aviation and aerospace economic development goals while bringing more high-tech employment to the region.

“L2 Aviation is among the best examples of innovation-based entrepreneurship in the industry, leading the complex work needed to integrate advanced avionics into all types of civil and military aircraft,” said Krauter. “The addition of L2’s unique technical capabilities to the CVG ecosystem brings the company greater opportunities to support existing customers and to easily reach future customers.”

L2 Aviation was established in 1997 by founder Mark Lebovitz and began with the mission to simplify avionics modifications for the aviation industry. Lebovitz initially operated the business from his garage in Austin and relocated its headquarters in 2001 to Dripping Springs, Texas, a suburb of Austin.

Since then, L2 Aviation has expanded its services to include comprehensive avionics design, consulting, engineering, manufacturing and installation. The company supports a wide range of aviation modification and certification projects globally and develops FAA Supplemental Type Certificates for commercial aviation, avionics original equipment manufacturers, business aviation, air cargo and military applications.

“Kentucky’s aviation and aerospace industry has seen tremendous growth in the last few years,” said Gov. Andy Beshear, who participated in the grand opening ceremony Thursday. “This investment from L2 Aviation will bring hundreds of quality job opportunities to the Northern Kentucky region and is yet another example of a company believing in what this great state has to offer. I am happy to celebrate this exciting next step for the company and the community.”

For more information on L2 Aviation, see L2aviation.com.