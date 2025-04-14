meetNKY, TANK, Southbank Shuttle team up for free ride benefits for convention attendees

meetNKY, the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky, and Southbank Shuttle have partnered to offer a free benefit for convention attendees in Northern Kentucky.

As of April, those visiting the region for meetings, trade shows, and conferences in coordination with the meetNKY services team are now eligible to receive a convention pass sticker in advance of their visit that grants them access to ride the Southbank Shuttle and other TANK transportation, at no cost.

In 2024, the meetNKY convention sales team secured over 48,000 future room nights, translating to a $25 million economic impact – a 20% year-over-year increase. The lead volume also grew by 30%, and event organizers reported a 100% satisfaction rate.

“Convention and meetings bring in thousands of visitors each year, and those visitors support nearby hotels, restaurants, and retail,” said Julie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of meetNKY. “To continue attracting this market and stay competitive with similar-sized centers across the country, we need to invest in both the facility and amenities for our guests. This new partnership helps us do exactly that.”

The two-year program is funded by a grant and a $200,000 investment by meetNKY that will be evaluated at the end of 2026.

From April through October, the free Southbank Shuttle’s summer schedule operates 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends.

From November through March, the winter schedule operates 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.

“Lack of transportation can be a significant challenge for anyone, but especially for those unfamiliar with the region,” said Gina Douthat, TANK general manager. “We’re thankful for this new partnership with meetNKY, which will allow us to make transportation more accessible to those visiting our region for major events, meetings and conventions.”

The NKY Convention Center will play host to several major organizations and events in 2025, including the Retail Confectioners International, Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation, MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) the Kentucky Bar Association and more.

To learn more about meetNKY visit, meetNKY.com. To learn more about the new TANK route, visit tankbus.org.