Network for Hope: Shine a light on organ donations with blue-and-green this Friday

On Friday, sites across Network for Hope’s service area will be illuminated in blue and green to celebrate National Blue and Green Day, an annual event dedicated to promoting organ, tissue, and eye donation.

Participating sites are recognizing the importance of donation and honoring organ, tissue, and eye donors, recipients, and those currently waiting for a lifesaving transplant.

The ‘Power of Yes’ can change lives, just as light has the power to pierce through darkness,” said Andi Johnson, Network for Hope Vice President of Marketing and Community Engagement.

“Every light that shines on Blue and Green Day is a tribute to the Power of Yes, and those who said it: donor families, recipients, those waiting, and registered organ, tissue, and eye donors.”

More than 104,000 men, women and children are currently on the transplant waiting list in the United States. One donor can save up to eight lives and heal the lives of 75 others through tissue donation.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to Shine a Light on Life by:

● Wearing blue and green clothing on Friday, April 11.

● Posting photos on social media using #BlueGreenDay, #DonateLife, and tagging

Network for Hope.

● Lighting up a business or home with blue and green lights.

● Registering as an organ, tissue, and eye donor at RegisterMe.org.

For more information on how to participate, please contact Crysta McGee at

bmilam@networkforhope.org.

Network for Hope is a nonprofit organ procurement organization that serves nearly 7 million people. Through our legacy organizations, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates and LifeCenter Organ Donor Network, our united organization has worked closely with local hospitals since the 1980s to facilitate the recovery of organ and tissue donations. We serve 136 counties throughout Kentucky and neighboring states, Indiana, Ohio, and West Virginia.