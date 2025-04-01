Newport Central Catholic awarded $10,000 grant from NSPE-NKY to fund new robotics program

Newport Central Catholic High School has received $10,000 grant from the Northern Kentucky Chapter of the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE-NKY) to support the purchase of equipment to begin a formalized robotics program at the school.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support from the NSPE-NKY,” said Principal Kenny Collopy. “Creating a Robotics program to improve our STEM initiatives will continue the expansion of the learning experiences of our students. In addition to the building and coding that comes with robotics, our students’ critical thinking, problem solving, collaborating, creating, and more will develop even further.”

NSPE-NKY annually awards funding to support STEM initiatives at Northern Kentucky schools. NCC’s robotics program will find a home in the newly renovated Science Learning Center, which opened in January 2024. The 10,000-square-foot renovated space is located on the third floor and offers six learning environments (chemistry, biology, physics, shared laboratory, maker’s space, and a flex room) and a college-like atmosphere with incredible views of the Ohio River Valley.

“The Northern Kentucky Chapter of NSPE is a firm believer in giving back to the community that’s developed many of the engineers who practice in the region today,” said Caleb Claxton, president of NSPE-NKY. “It’s been our goal to provide resources to students who aspire to become the engineers of tomorrow. Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education is crucial for developing critical thinking skills to innovate and solve challenges in our society. We’re pleased to present this grant, and we look forward to seeing the impact it creates.”

This is the third year of funding from the NSPE-NKY made possible by President Caleb Claxton of CVG, officers, and the committee. Beechwood and Erlanger school districts also received funding this year. For more information on the NSPE-NKY, visit nspenky.org.

For more information on Newport Central Catholic, visit www.ncchs.com.

