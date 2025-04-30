NKU students partner with CCPL to present one-of-a-kind stories from NKY, Greater Cincinnati

Students in Northern Kentucky University’s Master of Public History program have partnered with the Campbell County Public Library to showcase stories that make the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky communities one-of-a-kind. The Wild, Weird and Wonderful exhibit will open in the Cold Spring Branch of the Campbell County Public Library on Saturday, May 3.

“At the Campbell County Public Library, we are always looking for creative ways to engage with the community,” says Dave Anderson, manager of the Campbell County Public Library Cold Spring branch. “Wild, Weird and Wonderful is the perfect blend of storytelling and scholarship that will allow our constituents to learn about and connect with the region’s roots in a fun, light-hearted way.”

Over a five-week period, 15 students in NKU’s Master of Public History program collaborated to put a fun twist on local history education. The Wild, Weird and Wonderful exhibit will feature 17 posters that explore well-known, lesser-known and out-of-the-box stories that highlight the region’s unique past. Stories include local vampires, a haunted theater, unusual celebrity encounters, iconic athletes and more. The exhibit will run through Saturday, May 31.

“We added this exhibit to our curriculum to give students real-world, hands-on opportunities to create educational and engaging displays,” says Dr. Brian Hackett, Associate Professor of History at NKU. “By partnering with the Campbell County Public Library, we will be able provide the public with a fun and entertaining way to learn about the roots of our region, while allowing students to showcase their skills and passion for local history.”

NKU’s Master of Public History program trains students to become professional historians and preservationists in museums, historic sites and archives. The program emphasizes experiential learning and community partnerships that preserve and promote history.

