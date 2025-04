NKY Chamber accepting nominations for annual awards to be presented at Annual Dinner Sept. 25

Nominations are now being accepted for the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s (NKY Chamber) annual awards recognizing outstanding leaders in the NKY Chamber and in the community. Honorees will be announced in July and recognized during the NKY Chamber Annual Dinner on Sept. 25 at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

The NKY Chamber is looking for members of the business community who exemplify leadership, volunteer service and personal integrity. They will be honored at the NKY Chamber’s biggest event of the year which attracts nearly 1,000 people from the business community for networking and the awards ceremony.

Nominations are being accepted through June 4 for the following awards:

Walter R. Dunlevy/Frontiersman Award was established in 1968 and recognizes an individual who has a lifelong history of outstanding service to the Northern Kentucky community, exhibits outstanding service to their profession or industry, and exemplifies the highest standards of personal integrity and family responsibility.

Inclusive Excellence Award is presented to an individual or organization who has made meaningful and measurable contributions toward creating a more welcoming and inclusive business community for all in Northern Kentucky.

Northern Kentucky ImageMaker Award is presented to an individual or company bringing national or international attention to the Northern Kentucky community through their achievements.

Walter L. Pieschel (MVP) Award is named in memory of the NKY Chamber’s first volunteer leader and recognizes an individual member who has provided outstanding volunteer service to the NKY Chamber as a committee member, committee chair, or in any other special capacity during the past 12 months.

Northern Kentucky Unity Award is presented to an individual or company who has shown leadership in bringing Northern Kentuckians together to address and solve common challenges and issues, and who has shown leadership in seeking regional solutions to Northern Kentucky’s challenges.

Nominations should be submitted online at NKYChamber.com/AnnualDinner. The nomination deadline is 5 p.m. on June 4. All nominations will be kept confidential. Current members of the NKY Chamber’s Board of Directors are not eligible to receive these awards. For a list of previous award winners, visit NKYChamber.com.

The Annual Dinner Title Sponsor is Fifth Third Bank. Award Sponsors are BE NKY Growth Partnership, Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Heritage Bank, Horizon Community Funds, NKU Foundation, PNC Bank and St. Elizabeth Healthcare. Presenting Sponsors are Amazon and Scooter Media. Centerpiece Sponsor is CIVISTA Bank. Wine Sponsor is Republic Bank.