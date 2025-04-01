NKY Chamber announces recipients of 2025 Business Achievement Awards set for May 7

The Northern Kentucky Chamber Business Councils have announced 2025 recipients of the Business Council Business Achievement Awards, which recognize outstanding member businesses in Florence, Fort Thomas, and Newport, for their achievement to their respective communities.

The awards will be presented during the inaugural Business Council Celebration Dinner, presented by the City of Florence, from 5:30–8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7 at Turfway Park Racing and Gaming Event Center.

The Business Achievement Awards were created to celebrate business council members that demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to improving their communities.

The 2025 Business Achievement Award winners are:

Florence Business Council – Nostalgic Garage Nostalgic Garage is bringing life back to classic cars through auto restoration, performance upgrades, and resto-mod builds. Nostalgic Garage proudly supports organizations making a meaningful impact in the community through exciting initiatives, including hosting garage open houses and cruise-ins to benefit organizations like Master Provisions, Go Pantry, Crossroads Church, Sunrise Children Services and more. Fort Thomas Business Council – Fort Thomas Coffee Fort Thomas Coffee is more than a coffee shop; it’s a thriving community hub. Offering space for intentional community and encouraging unexpected collaborations, Fort Thomas Coffee is dedicated to embracing community and giving back through internships, on-the job training for special education students and a weekly after school “Frappe-y” Hour for young learners. Newport Business Council – Incubator Kitchen Collective Incubator Kitchen Collective is a community-driven nonprofit commercial kitchen incubator. They support small food & beverage businesses and startups through business mentoring, strategic connections and funding opportunities. Incubator Kitchen gives budding entrepreneurs the support they need to take the next step into the growth of their business and thrive in their communities.

The Business Council Celebration Dinner will include a cocktail hour, dinner, presenting of the 2025 Business Achievement Awards, keynote address by Eastern Kentucky University Men’s Head Basketball Coach, A.W. Hamilton, and more.

Tickets are available online at business.nkychamber.com. Attendees do not need to be business council members to purchase tickets.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Diana McGlade at dmcglade@nkychamber.com for details.