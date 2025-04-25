NKY Education Council presents annual ‘Excellence in Education’ awards

The Northern Kentucky Education Council presented the annual “Excellence in Education” celebration awards dinner this week at Receptions Event Center in Erlanger.

Over 500 guests attended the event to celebrate this year’s honorees.

This celebration is the largest and most prestigious in the region, recognizing teachers, students, administrators, staff, businesses, and individuals who contribute to excellent schools.

This year’s 2025 NKYEC Excellence in Education Award Winners are:



CAREER & TECHNICAL ALL-STAR SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS

Aidan Corbett, Campbell County High School

Koen Henderson, Beechwood High School

Ella Lee, Grant County High School

Madison Nickell, Ignite Institute

Reese Witte, Highlands High School

Madison Wright, Owen County High School



STUDENT LEADERSHIP SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS

Campbell Eck, Beechwood High School

Hajar Elayyadi, Ignite Institute

Brenna Mefford, Carroll County High School

Ashley Zepahua, Grant County High School



AGAINST ALL ODDS SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS

Tyriana Berry, Highlands High School

Katherine Black, Pendleton County High School

Mason Hinkle, Carroll County High School

Kameron McHolland, Grant County High School

Elm Nunn, Randall K. Cooper High School

Sebastian Villanueva, Dixie Heights High School



ST. ELIZABETH SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS

Adriana Albarran, Dixie Heights High School

Kaelyn Argullin, Larry A. Ryle High School

Maria Becraft, Larry A. Ryle High School

Reed Brown, Walnut Hills High School

Jake Caminiti, Conner High School/Ignite Institute

Lizzie Casey, St. Henry District High School

Annie Harris, Beechwood High School

Leah Hickey, Notre Dame Academy

Magdalene Jump, St. Henry District High School

Hannah Kirk, Simon Kenton High School

Ella Lee, Grant County High School

Ella Lehmkuhl, Holy Cross District High School

Ethan Leicht, Randall K. Cooper High School

Courtney Mollere, Larry A. Ryle High School

Grace Mooney, Beechwood High School

Urvashi Nainani, Boone County High School

Sophie Neumeister, Walton Verona High School

Tanvi Rakesh, Randall K. Cooper High School

Kate Resing, Notre Dame Academy

Maria Rodriguez Limonteco, Ignite Institute

Claire Schild, St. Henry District High School

Sara Shiota, Beechwood High school

Liya Teferi, Randall K. Cooper High School

Abby Turnpaugh, Notre Dame Academy

Shelby Williams, Milan High School





ELEMENTARY GOLDEN APPLE AWARDS

Amanda Barbour, Newport Primary School

Samantha Bray, Gallatin County Lower Elementary School

Tamara Clayton, Lincoln Elementary School

Rhonda Herald, Steeplechase Elementary School

Della Kemper, John W. Miles Elementary School

Shari Kilmer, Longbranch Elementary School

Taylor Padgett, Florence Elementary School

Tina Record, Southern Elementary School

Deborah Roy, Dry Ridge Elementary School

Susan Scott, Walton Verona Intermediate School

Amber Smith, Caywood Elementary School

Katie Smith, Moyer Elementary School

Tori Steward, Northern Elementary School

Jenna Stewart, Longbranch Elementary School

Danielle Zink, Mary A. Goetz Elementary School



MIDDLE SCHOOL GOLDEN APPLE AWARDS

Sherri Cornett, Turkey Foot Middle School

Jennifer Davis, Ockerman Middle School

Nicholas Dorning, Gray Middle School

Michael Lipscomb, Highlands Middle School

Scott Reed, RA Jones Middle School

Kristen Shepard, Campbell County Middle School

Denise Smith, Carroll County Middle School

Bruce Tosolt, Bellevue Middle High School



HIGH SCHOOL GOLDEN APPLE AWARDS

Jonathon Beiersdorfer, Holmes High School

Doris Beverly, Owen County High School

Matthew Bird, Dayton High School

Jessica Covert, Conner High School

Hayley Dant, Randall K. Cooper High School

Angela Kennedy, Newport High School

Beth Pelgen, Ludlow High School

Rachel Perraut, Pendleton County High School

Jonathan Popham, Williamstown High School

Amanda Tangredi, Campbell County High School

Taylor Walton, Beechwood High School



EXTRAORDINARY SERVICE AWARDS

Ivy Blanton, Arnett Elementary School

Jane Cahill, Miles Elementary School

Melissa Katsikas, Gallatin County Lower Elementary School

Amy Marsh, Simon Kenton High School

Brad Martin, Dry Ridge Elementary School



AD ALBRIGHT ADMINISTRATOR OF THE YEAR AWARD

Dennis Maines, Newport Independent School District



AD ALBRIGHT TEACHER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Hayley Dant, Randall K. Cooper High School

Tamara Clayton, Lincoln Elementary School

BUSINESS ENGAGEMENT OF THE YEAR AWARD

Better Blend – Fort Mitchell, Beechwood Independent Schools



COMMUNITY PARTNER OF THE YEAR AWARD

First Church of Christ, New Haven Elementary School



ONE TO ONE DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD

Greg Duty, Southgate Independent School District



ROBERT J. STORER VISIONARY LEADERSHIP AWARD

Sam Collier, Gateway Community and Technical College

Dr. Missy Jones, Northern Kentucky University



EDUCATION LEGACY AWARD

Dr. Mike Stacy, Beechwood Independent School District



LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Rhonda Whitaker Hurtt, Duke Energy

Northern Kentucky Education Council