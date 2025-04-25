NKY Education Council presents annual ‘Excellence in Education’ awards

The Northern Kentucky Education Council presented the annual “Excellence in Education” celebration awards dinner this week at Receptions Event Center in Erlanger.
Over 500 guests attended the event to celebrate this year’s honorees.
This celebration is the largest and most prestigious in the region, recognizing teachers, students, administrators, staff, businesses, and individuals who contribute to excellent schools.
This year’s 2025 NKYEC Excellence in Education Award Winners are:
CAREER & TECHNICAL ALL-STAR SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS
Aidan Corbett, Campbell County High School
Koen Henderson, Beechwood High School
Ella Lee, Grant County High School
Madison Nickell, Ignite Institute
Reese Witte, Highlands High School
Madison Wright, Owen County High School
STUDENT LEADERSHIP SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS
Campbell Eck, Beechwood High School
Hajar Elayyadi, Ignite Institute
Brenna Mefford, Carroll County High School
Ashley Zepahua, Grant County High School
AGAINST ALL ODDS SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS
Tyriana Berry, Highlands High School
Katherine Black, Pendleton County High School
Mason Hinkle, Carroll County High School
Kameron McHolland, Grant County High School
Elm Nunn, Randall K. Cooper High School
Sebastian Villanueva, Dixie Heights High School
ST. ELIZABETH SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS
Adriana Albarran, Dixie Heights High School
Kaelyn Argullin, Larry A. Ryle High School
Maria Becraft, Larry A. Ryle High School
Reed Brown, Walnut Hills High School
Jake Caminiti, Conner High School/Ignite Institute
Lizzie Casey, St. Henry District High School
Annie Harris, Beechwood High School
Leah Hickey, Notre Dame Academy
Magdalene Jump, St. Henry District High School
Hannah Kirk, Simon Kenton High School
Ella Lee, Grant County High School
Ella Lehmkuhl, Holy Cross District High School
Ethan Leicht, Randall K. Cooper High School
Courtney Mollere, Larry A. Ryle High School
Grace Mooney, Beechwood High School
Urvashi Nainani, Boone County High School
Sophie Neumeister, Walton Verona High School
Tanvi Rakesh, Randall K. Cooper High School
Kate Resing, Notre Dame Academy
Maria Rodriguez Limonteco, Ignite Institute
Claire Schild, St. Henry District High School
Sara Shiota, Beechwood High school
Liya Teferi, Randall K. Cooper High School
Abby Turnpaugh, Notre Dame Academy
Shelby Williams, Milan High School
ELEMENTARY GOLDEN APPLE AWARDS
Amanda Barbour, Newport Primary School
Samantha Bray, Gallatin County Lower Elementary School
Tamara Clayton, Lincoln Elementary School
Rhonda Herald, Steeplechase Elementary School
Della Kemper, John W. Miles Elementary School
Shari Kilmer, Longbranch Elementary School
Taylor Padgett, Florence Elementary School
Tina Record, Southern Elementary School
Deborah Roy, Dry Ridge Elementary School
Susan Scott, Walton Verona Intermediate School
Amber Smith, Caywood Elementary School
Katie Smith, Moyer Elementary School
Tori Steward, Northern Elementary School
Jenna Stewart, Longbranch Elementary School
Danielle Zink, Mary A. Goetz Elementary School
MIDDLE SCHOOL GOLDEN APPLE AWARDS
Sherri Cornett, Turkey Foot Middle School
Jennifer Davis, Ockerman Middle School
Nicholas Dorning, Gray Middle School
Michael Lipscomb, Highlands Middle School
Scott Reed, RA Jones Middle School
Kristen Shepard, Campbell County Middle School
Denise Smith, Carroll County Middle School
Bruce Tosolt, Bellevue Middle High School
HIGH SCHOOL GOLDEN APPLE AWARDS
Jonathon Beiersdorfer, Holmes High School
Doris Beverly, Owen County High School
Matthew Bird, Dayton High School
Jessica Covert, Conner High School
Hayley Dant, Randall K. Cooper High School
Angela Kennedy, Newport High School
Beth Pelgen, Ludlow High School
Rachel Perraut, Pendleton County High School
Jonathan Popham, Williamstown High School
Amanda Tangredi, Campbell County High School
Taylor Walton, Beechwood High School
EXTRAORDINARY SERVICE AWARDS
Ivy Blanton, Arnett Elementary School
Jane Cahill, Miles Elementary School
Melissa Katsikas, Gallatin County Lower Elementary School
Amy Marsh, Simon Kenton High School
Brad Martin, Dry Ridge Elementary School
AD ALBRIGHT ADMINISTRATOR OF THE YEAR AWARD
Dennis Maines, Newport Independent School District
AD ALBRIGHT TEACHER OF THE YEAR AWARD
Hayley Dant, Randall K. Cooper High School
Tamara Clayton, Lincoln Elementary School
BUSINESS ENGAGEMENT OF THE YEAR AWARD
Better Blend – Fort Mitchell, Beechwood Independent Schools
COMMUNITY PARTNER OF THE YEAR AWARD
First Church of Christ, New Haven Elementary School
ONE TO ONE DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD
Greg Duty, Southgate Independent School District
ROBERT J. STORER VISIONARY LEADERSHIP AWARD
Sam Collier, Gateway Community and Technical College
Dr. Missy Jones, Northern Kentucky University
EDUCATION LEGACY AWARD
Dr. Mike Stacy, Beechwood Independent School District
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Rhonda Whitaker Hurtt, Duke Energy
Northern Kentucky Education Council