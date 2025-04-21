Opinion – Judy Harris: Happy, happy Easter — He is risen!

“Alleluia, Christ is risen!” “The Lord is risen indeed! Alleluia!” Easter Acclamation and response.

Happy, happy Easter to each of you!

This is such a wonderful time for Christians of all ilk, when the heart of our belief is celebrated around the world, across all Christian faiths: Roman Catholic, Orthodox, Christian denominations and independents.

Even the Christian and Orthodox branches celebrate on this date this year when the two calendars converge.

A jubilant cry calling out a version of the acclamation to begin the Easter worship service. The congregation replying. Bells ringing. Trumpets resounding. Hymns sung with gusto.

What joy! It is Easter! He is risen! Yes, yes, yes, HE IS RISEN!

Watchman Nee captures the essence of Easter weekend: “Our old history ends with the cross; our new history begins with the resurrection.”

Several years ago, just before Easter, I realized anew this joy is for all time, for all seasons, for all persons and not just for Easter…and a poem came.

Perspective

To-Do list

Ever changing;

Keeping up,

Such a challenge.

HE IS RISEN!

Elating successes,

Delighting, refreshing;

Too soon fleeting,

Ephemeral.

HE IS RISEN!

When loneliness

Creeps in,

In crowds,

Or with friends and family.

HE IS RISEN!

Easter Joy

Is for you,

Is for me,

Is for Always!

HE IS RISEN! ALLELUIA!

— Judy Harris 2023

Judy Harris is well established in Northern Kentucky life, as a longtime elementary and university educator. A graduate of Thomas More, she began her career there in 1980 where she played a key role in teacher education and introduced students to national and international travel experiences. She has traveled and studied extensively abroad. She enjoys retirement yet stays in daily contact with university students.