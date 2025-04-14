Road report: KYTC District 6 reports work in region this week; beware of delays, closures

KYTC District 6 reports the following projects for the region this week. The schedule is subject to delay due to weather, so be aware and follow signs. Drive safely and be prepared for closures and delays.

STREET SWEEPING

Street sweeping is underway, weather permitting; sweepers will be out Monday night through Friday morning until the work is complete on Friday, April 18. This work is performed once a month to clean and maintain highway shoulders along barrier walls, bridges and bicycle lanes.

INTERSTATE LOCATIONS:

• I-75 (143 – 192 mile marker; both directions): from the Ohio River to Grant/Scott county line. Sweeper will move through Boone, Kenton and Grant counties.

• I-471 (entire interstate, both directions): from the Ohio River to I-275 Interchange

• I-275 (entire interstate, both directions): from Ohio to Indiana. Sweeper will move through Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties

• I-71 (77.7 – 54.9 mile point): from the I-75 split in Boone County to Exit 55 (to KY 1039) to Vevay, Indiana, in Gallatin County

• KY 1039 (0.64 – 7 .11 mile point) in Gallatin County

BIKE LANE LOCATIONS:

Kenton County:

• KY 17 from I-275 Interchange to KY 16 in Independence

• Pride Parkway/Taylor Mill Road (KY 16) from I-275 Interchange to Klette Road (KY 2047)

• Turkeyfoot Road (KY 1303) from I-275 interchange to Richardson Road (KY 842) in Independence

Boone County:

• Houston Road (KY 842) from Burlington Pike (KY 18) to Commonwealth Ave (KY 236) in Kenton County

• U.S. 42 from Pleasant Valley Road/Gunpowder Road (KY 237) to Ryle Highschool in Union.

• North Bend Road (KY 237) from I-275 interchange to Graves Road

The sweeper collects debris, loose gravel, nails, etc. all things that could impact motorists if they need to utilize the highway shoulder for an emergency.



Contractors will occasionally utilize a single lane closure for the sweeper to complete passes along narrow shoulders on I-71/75 and other needed areas. Slow down and be aware of slow-moving equipment and potential lane closures during this mobile operation.



CARROLL & GALLATIN COUNTIES

• Interstate 71 – 52.77 – 57.36 mile points – A widening project aimed at reducing congestion and improving safety on I-71 in Carroll and Gallatin counties is in progress. The project will widen I-71 from its configuration of two lanes in each direction, to three lanes. On Sunday, March 23, from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m., crews will perform saw cutting on the I-71 bridge overpass that carries traffic over KY 47. While impacts will be minimal, a flagger will be on-site to guide and stop traffic on KY 47 as needed. Over the next two weeks, contractors will begin placing barrier walls on I-71 within the project limits, starting on the northbound side before switching to the southbound side. To accommodate this work, a single lane closure will be in place on I-71 southbound for truck access to the median. Nightly lane closures could occur during the following hours: -Sunday night – Thursday morning: 7 p.m. – 8 a.m. -Thursday night – Sunday morning: 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. The speed limit in the work zone is now reduced to 55 MPH, and law enforcement will be on-site to ensure compliance. Please, drive carefully throughout the work zone. Weather permitting, the overall project is expected to be completed Nov. 1, 2026.





VARIOUS COUNTIES

• CSX railroad crossing repairs: CSX Transportation has scheduled a series of railroad crossing repairs in several counties throughout April. These repairs will require temporary closures at each location for approximately 2 to 4 days. Work is scheduled to take place Tuesday through Friday, though dates are subject to change due to weather and other unforeseen factors. Scheduled work:



• Week of April 15

◦ Boone County: Main Street (U.S. 25) in Walton – 1 mile point

• Week of April 22

◦ Boone County: Glencoe-Verona Road (KY 16) – between 2.1 and 2.2 mile points

◦ Boone County: Lebanon Crittenden Road (KY 491) – between 2.4 and 2.5 mile points

◦ Carroll County: KY 389 – between 3.5 and 3.6 mile points



• Week of April 29

◦ Boone County: Main Street (U.S. 25) in Walton – 1 mile point

• Signed detours will be in place at all locations, and message boards will be posted at most sites to provide advance notice of closures and expected timeframes. Any questions about the crossing repairs should be directed toward CSX Transportation. As repairs are completed, locations will be removed from this list.



BOONE COUNTY



• U.S. 25 – 0.44 – 2.58 – A resurfacing project on U.S. 25 from Nicholson Avenue to Chambers Road (KY 2951) is in progress. Occasional flagging operations will be in place at various intersections in downtown Walton to facilitate this work. Milling/paving operations will follow at a later date. We will provide an update once that work is scheduled. The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2025.





• Petersburg Road (KY 20) – 19.71 – 20.71 mile point – A maintenance is underway. Crews will be performing ditching operations on Petersburg Road betwen Airport Access Road (KY 212) and River Road (KY 8). Crews will work between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Motorists should expect a single lane closure with flaggers guiding traffic safely through the work zone. Weather permitting, this project is expected to be completed Friday, April 18.



• Petersburg Road (KY 20) – 6.6 – 8.15 mile point – A resurfacing project on Petersburg Road from Market Street in Petersburg to Woolper Road is in progress. Motorists should expect a single lane closure throughout the project area, with flaggers being used to guide traffic safely through the work zone. This project is expected to be completed June 30, 2025.



• Burlington Pike (KY 18) – 6.54 – 10.42 mile point – A resurfacing project on Burlington Pike from west of East Bend Road (KY 338) to Woolper Road is scheduled to begin on Friday, April 11. Motorists should expect single lane closures between the working hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Flaggers will be used to guide traffic safely through the work zone. This project is expected to be completed Nov. 15, 2025.



• East Bend Road (KY 338) – 16.49 – 17.13 mile point – A resurfacing project on East Bend Road from KY 536 to Burlington Pike is in progress. Motorists should expect a single lane closure with flaggers guiding traffic safely through the work zone. This project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2025.



• Big Bone Road (KY 1925) – 0.0 – 3.18 mile point – A resurfacing project on Big Bone Road from KY 338 to Rice Pike is in progress. Milling/paving operations have not been scheduled for the Big Bone Road, but are estimated to begin once Petersburg Road and East Bend Road are complete. We will provide an updated timeline once this work is scheduled. This project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2025.



• Verona Mudlick Road (KY 14) – 2.18 mile point – A bridge maintenance project on the Verona Mudlick Road overpass over I-71 is being postponed to a later date. We will advise once this work is rescheduled.



• Hopeful Church Road (KY 842) – 2.8 – 5.0 mile points – A gas main installation project on KY 842 from Burlington Pike (KY 18) to U.S. 42 is nearing completion. Milling/paving at the intersections of KY 842 and U.S. 42 and KY 842 and Burlington Pike is expected to take place in April. Once that work is performed, this project will be complete.





• Donaldson Highway (KY 236) 0.0 – 1.6 mile points – A widening and safety improvement project on KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) between KY 842 (Houston Road) and KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the 2-mile stretch of road to five lanes with curb and gutter, including two through-lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. A sidewalk and multiuse path also will be added. Traffic is now utilizing the newly paved northern portion of the road. This configuration will remain in place until June 2025. The project has an overall completion date of September 2025.



• Mineola Pike (KY 3076) 0.0 – 0.9 mile points – A widening and improvement project on Mineola Pike is now substantially complete. Crews will continue to work on punch list items/corrective work as needed over the coming weeks. Be aware when traveling through the area and watch for crews performing these final tasks.



GRANT COUNTY

• Interstate 75 – 157.7 – 162.7 mile points – A resurfacing project on a five-mile stretch of I-75, from just south of Dry Ridge to just north of the Sherman Mt Zion Road (KY 1994) overpass, is scheduled to begin Monday, April 14.

Work will include pavement repairs and resurfacing, drainage and erosion control improvements, guardrail updates, bridge maintenance and cross slope corrections. The on/off ramps at Exit 159 to KY 22 in Dry Ridge will also be resurfaced as part of the project.

Signage has already been installed throughout the work zone. Beginning Monday, April 14, crews will begin addressing pavement base failures. A left lane and shoulder closure will be in place in both directions along the entire length of the project area during this phase, and will remain in effect until base failure repairs and bridge pier work are complete.

Traffic shifts will be necessary later in the project as paving operations progress. We will share those updates here and our social media accounts.

The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 15, 2025.



KENTON COUNTY

• Madison Pike/E. 20th Street (KY 17) – 20.45 – 22.31 mile points – A resurfacing project on Madison Pike/E. 20th Street will resume on Wednesday, April 16. Last September, crews performed utility work and base failure repairs. Crews will resurface Madison Pike/E. 20th Street from Latonia Avenue to Greenup Street. The project includes the resurfacing of E. 20th Street from Madison Pike to Greenup Street. Milling and paving operations will begin on Wednesday, April 16, with work taking place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. In areas with two lanes, traffic will be maintained with flaggers to guide traffic safely through the work zone. In areas where Madison Pike is three to four lanes, one lane will be maintained in each direction at all times. Weather permitting, the project has an expected completion date of June 30, 2025.



• Access to Royal Drive at Buttermilk Pike (KY 371) – 2.65 mile point – Access to Royal Drive at Buttermilk Pike is closed to motorists until further notice for infrastructure construction and repair. A portion of Royal Drive will be restricted to construction traffic only, and detour signs will be posted to guide motorists. Local traffic should plan to use alternate routes. For further information about this project, please contact the City of Fort Mitchell.



• Bristow Road (KY 1303) – 0.0 – 0.92 mile point – Crews are working on Bristow Road from the KY 536/KY 1303 intersection to the Beechgrove Elementary School. The project includes the following improvements: -Widening throughout the project area from two lanes of vehicular traffic, to four lanes to reduce congestion and improve traffic efficiency -A multi-use path will be built on both sides of Bristow Road to improve bicycle/pedestrian connectivity -Curb/gutter improvements along with storm sewer and drainage work. This work will greatly improve drainage in an area that has been prone to flooding Additionally, the project will eventually tie into a new roundabout at the KY 536 and KY 1303 intersection improving traffic flow, reducing congestion and increasing safety. Clearing operations are currently in progress. This work may involve several traffic impacts for equipment moving in and out of the work zone. The project will require traffic switches, and other new traffic patterns. Prior to these occurring, KYTC will send out an updated press release, as well as a post on social media to inform the public. Message boards will also be in place to warn motorists of any upcoming traffic pattern changes. The project is expected to be completed Fall 2025.





• Howard Litzler Drive (KY 3070) – 0.0 – 0.87 mile point – A resurfacing project on Howard Litzler Drive between KY 17 and KY 16 is in progress. Base failure repairs are now complete. Milling/paving operations have not yet been scheduled. KYTC will provide an update on the Roadshow and social media once milling/paving operations have been scheduled. The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2025.



• Kyles Lane (KY 3187) – 0.0 – 0.95 mile point – A resurfacing project on Kyles Lane between KY 17 and Highland Pike is in progress. Base failure repairs are now complete. Milling/paving operations have not yet been scheduled. KYTC will provide an update on the Roadshow and social media once milling/paving operations have been scheduled. The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2025.



• Highland Pike (KY 1072) – 0.73 – 1.83 mile point – A resurfacing project on Highland Pike between KY 17 and Werner Drive is in progress. Milling/paving operations have not yet been scheduled. KYTC will provide an update on the Roadshow and social media once milling/paving operations have been scheduled. The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2025.



• Kyles Lane (KY 3187) – 0.4 – 0.72 mile points – A slide repair project is in progress on Old Kyles Lane. Crews have placed barricades between Farrell Drive and mile point 0.4 to block thru traffic. Only local traffic will be maintained: Homes at/north of 800 Kyles Lane will use Highland Pike for local access to Kyles Lane and homes at/south of 845 Kyles Lane will use Madison Pike for local access to Kyles Lane.

No thru traffic will be permitted on this portion of Kyles Lane. Motorists can detour using Madison Pike (KY 17) to Highland Pike (KY 1072). Weather permitting, this maintenance project is expected to be completed Friday, April 18. The completion date for this project has been extended due to inclement weather.



• Ernstbridge Road (CR 1021) – A bridge replacement project on Ernstbridge Road (CR 1021) is underway. The existing bridge will remain open to traffic throughout construction, minimizing disruptions for motorists. However, travelers should expect occasional minor delays due to work in the area. The overall project has an expected completion date of Nov. 1, 2025.



• Fourth Street/Fifth Street/Highway Avenue (KY 8) – A resurfacing project on KY 8 will resume in Spring 2025. The following portions of KY 8 will be resurfaced: Highway Avenue from Spring Street (mile point 6.14) to Western Avenue (mile point 6.23), a distance of 0.09 miles; Fifth Street from the exit off-ramp of I-71/75 northbound (mile point 6.68) to the Licking River Bridge (mile point 7.6), a distance of 0.92 miles and Fourth Street from west of Garrard Street (mile point 7.41) to Philadelphia Street (mile point 6.66), a distance of 0.75 miles.



As part of the resurfacing project, a roadway reconfiguration will take place on a half-mile stretch of W. Fourth Street from Garrard Street (mile point 7.41) to Johnson Street (mile point 6.89). The current right lane on W. Fourth Street through this area will become a dedicated bicycle lane. The five-foot wide bicycle lane will feature a three-foot buffer from the curb, and two-foot buffer from vehicular traffic. This bicycle lane will be one-way with bicyclists traveling westbound on W. Fourth Street. Milling/paving operations on Fifth Street concluded on Thursday, Sept. 12. Fourth Street milling/paving operations and roadway reconfiguration will now take place in Spring 2025. We will provide an additional update once the work is scheduled.



• Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (U.S. 25, U.S. 42, U.S. 127) – 13.45 – 13.87 mile points – Routine bridge repairs on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge will resume in Spring 2025. The project consists of replacing joints, sealing joints, repairing steel and approach/truss drainage repairs.

Due to the I-471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge Fire, the rest of the repair work for the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge was postponed until Spring 2025.

• Mt. Zion Road/Bristow Road (KY 536) – 0.96 – 2.5 mile points – a widening and safety improvement project on KY 536 will begin on Monday, April 22. Crews will be working on KY 536 from west of the KY 1303 intersection, to west of Williamswoods Drive. The project includes the following improvements: -Widening throughout the project area from two lanes of vehicular traffic, to four lanes, to reduce congestion and improve traffic efficiency -A multi-use path will be built on both sides of KY 536 to improve bicycle/pedestrian connectivity -Curb/gutter improvements along with storm sewer and drainage work Additionally, two roundabouts will be built to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and increase safety. These roundabouts will be located at the following intersections: -KY 536 and KY 1303 -KY 536 and Hogrefe Road Crews will begin clearing the project area on Monday, April 22. This work may involve several traffic impacts for equipment moving in and out of the work zone. Traffic was shifted to the south half of the bridge. This configuration will be in place through Spring 2025. The project will require traffic switches, and other new traffic patterns. Prior to these occurring, KYTC will send out an updated press release, as well as a post on social media to inform the public. Message boards will also be in place to warn motorists of any upcoming traffic pattern changes. The project is expected to be completed Spring 2027.

• Amsterdam Road (KY 371) – 5.6 – 6.3 mile points – A gas line project is in progress. Utility crews will be working on Amsterdam Road between Deerfield Drive and Dry Creek Road. Duke Energy crews will be working between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. During working hours, a single lane closure will be in place, and flaggers will be used to guide traffic. The project is expected to be completed by late Spring 2025.

WORK ZONE TIPS

1. PAY ATTENTION: Don’t text or talk on the phone. Keep both hands on the wheel.

2. DRIVE ALERT: Watch for speed limit reductions, narrowing lanes, changing traffic patterns and most importantly – workers.

3. RESPECT posted speed limits.

4. BE PATIENT: Driving 45 mph instead of 55 mph through a 5-mile work zone will only add 1.2 minutes to your trip. Speeding and aggressive driving are major causes of work zone crashes.

5. KEEP A SAFE DISTANCE: Allow space on all sides of your vehicle and maintain a safe following distance. The most common type of work zone crash is a rear-end collision.

6. RESPECT FLAGGERS AND OBEY THEIR GUIDANCE: A flagger has the same authority as a regulatory sign, so a driver can be cited for disobeying the flagger’s directions.

7. FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS ON CONSTRUCTION SIGNAGE: Those signs are carefully selected to give drivers accurate information and important warnings.

8. KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Check out GoKY, TRIMARC, or WAZE for traffic and travel information. Select alternate routes when possible. If a work zone cannot be avoided, expect delays, and allow for extra time.