Spring is busy time for wildlife, but young wildlife should be left alone; here are tips

With spring in full swing, more people are encountering young wildlife as they venture outdoors, so the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) is reminding the public to avoid interfering with young wildlife, even if they seem to be alone.

While these animals may appear vulnerable, the mother is likely nearby, according to Dr. Christine Casey, KDFWR wildlife veterinarian. “It’s common for wildlife rehabilitators to receive animals that are thought to be orphans. In reality, they were fine before someone with good intentions stepped in, trying to help in the wrong way.”

Spring is a busy time for many species. Rabbits start nesting as early as February and continue throughout the summer, with mothers returning to the den at dawn and dusk to feed their young. Newly hatched songbirds are often seen on the ground, learning to fly. By April, mother black bears and their cubs have emerged from their dens, with cubs growing more active and exploring their surroundings. Late spring marks the peak of deer fawning season, during which fawns often stay motionless and hidden for their first month of life, only beginning to follow their mothers once they are strong enough.

“Wildlife parents will often leave their young in a safe spot while they go off to find food, sometimes even in places that are more developed because they know their offspring will be safe there,” Casey said. “Almost always, the parent is nearby and will come back to take care of them.”

People can help young wildlife thrive by:

• Observing them from a distance.

• Securing trash cans and avoiding leaving food or other attractants outside.

• Keeping children and pets away to prevent potential injury or leaving a scent trail that may attract predators.

• Checking a property or site for the presence of young animals before mowing or commencing outdoor projects.

Remember, under state law, it is illegal to remove young wildlife from the wild. Only state-permitted wildlife rehabilitators can care for orphaned or injured wildlife in Kentucky. A list of approved wildlife rehabilitators, searchable by county and animal type, is available on the KDFWR website.

Possessing wildlife is strictly regulated by state and federal laws, both to protect wildlife populations and public health. In Kentucky, it is illegal to keep high-risk rabies carriers, such as raccoons, skunks, bats, coyotes and foxes, as pets.