Stakes-placed Masknak brings $373,000 post sale to top Keeneland April racing age sale

Masmak, a four-time winner over the winter at Aqueduct where he was third in the Excelsior (L) on April 5, sold for $375,000 post sale to become the highest-priced horse sold at Keeneland’s April Selected Horses of Racing Age Sale, held April 25. The colt was consigned by ELiTE, agent.



Purchased by Cromwell Bloodstock, Masmak is a 4-year-old son of Vino Rosso out of Grade 3-placed Nite in Rome, by Harlan’s Holiday. He is a half-brother to Grade 2 winner Three Technique and stakes winner Stan the Man.



Updated results including post sales: 47 horses sold for $4,329,000, up 7% from last year’s gross of $3,940,000 when 54 horses sold. The average rose 27% from $72,963 to $92,106. The median of $65,000 was up 69% from last year’s $38,500.





ELiTE, agent, was the auction’s leading consignor, selling all 25 horses in their consignment for gross sales of $2.3 million (representing 53% of the sale’s total gross), for an average of $92,000 and a median of $65,000.



“ELiTE Sales is a massive player in the racehorse market and we always appreciate working with Brad (Weisbord), Liz (Crow) and their team,” Keeneland Senior Director of Sales Operations Cormac Breathnach said. “Their 100% clearance rate at last night’s sale is a testament to the high quality of their bloodstock and to their efforts in recruitment and selling. The April Sale had a great atmosphere. We appreciate everyone’s participation and wish the buyers well with their new horses.”



“Although digital sales might have impacted the entire sale’s gross numbers offered at Keeneland’s April live sale, we were able to offer and sell our biggest and best draft to date at this sale this year,” ELiTE’s Brad Weisbord said. “You can’t beat the atmosphere of a live sale, and that will generally align with a very high clearance rate. It’s safer and more fun to shop at and attend live sales. This was a win-win for everyone. It’s what we are all about – pleasing both buyers and sellers.”



Other highest-priced horses consigned by ELiTE, agent, were:



• Two-time winner Clever Mischief, a 4-year-old colt by Into Mischief who is coming off an allowance victory at Gulfstream Park on March 1 and was purchased for $220,000 by Tracy Adams/Team Adams Racing. Clever Mischief is out of the Tiznow mare Suraya and from the family of Grade 3 winners Holiday Disguise and Naughty New Yorker.



• Speak Easy, a 4-year-old colt by Constitution bought for $200,000 by Marquee Bloodstock, agent. A winner at Gulfstream and Saratoga, he is out of Grade 1-placed Fun, by Harlan’s Holiday and from the family of Grade 2 winner Ninth Inning.



• Exploration, a 4-year-old son of Curlin who has won his past two races, at Laurel Park and Aqueduct, sold to Michael Dubb for $200,000. From the family of Grade 1 winners Tara’s Tango and Visionaire, he is out of the Malibu Moon mare Tangere.