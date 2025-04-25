The Carnegie, Queen City Cabaret to present local music history with a twist May 3 with Cincinnati Rocktails

Queen City Cabaret and The Carnegie are joining forces with the creators of Cincinnati Rocktails: An Amped Up Spin on Mixology May 3 for a journey through the music of Queen City-connected artists such as James Brown, Rosemary Clooney, The Isley Brothers, Nina Simone, and more.

Cincinnati Rocktails authors and mixologists Kristen Kreft and Mayalou Banatwala will celebrate the famous founders of American popular music and their Cincinnati connections with night of unforgettable music, storytelling, and signature cocktails. Audience members will sample expertly curated cocktails and mocktails based on the featured musicians, while enjoying live performances by QCC and guest artists. The event will also feature cocktail demonstrations by the Rocktails team.

Guest performers include UC College-Conservatory of Music student Erin Morton who recently went viral for her rendition of “Creep” by Radiohead, performed at CCM’s Jam Band event on April 6. The video, posted by CCM Musical Theatre’s TikTok account, stands at over 11.5 million views. Morton’s performance was featured in The Cincinnati Enquirer and reposted by The White Lotus star, Natasha Rothwell on her Instagram. Morton will return to The Carnegie in June in THE COLOR PURPLE as Church Lady Darlene.

Joining Morton is Jordyn Jones, who will star as Celie in The Color Purple at The Carnegie this summer. Other guest performers include Carter Minor from The Carnegie’s production of Seussical and Bex Odorisio as seen in the Hadestown tour, Mrs. Dalloway at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, and Rutka at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park.

Queen City Cabaret is a Cincinnati-based arts organization and musical duo that brings captivating performances of vintage jazz and pop to venues across the midwest and beyond. They are proud to be a Resident Company of The Carnegie.

Founded by professional musicians — and friends — Sarah Folsom and Matthew Umphreys in 2018, QCC celebrates the beloved songs and stories of 20th century American commercial music with intimate cabarets, large-scale concerts, and everything in between. With their signature twist of whimsy, QCC’s expertly-curated performances are designed to take listeners on a “sentimental journey,” reviving and refreshing timeless classics from the Great American Songbook that still resonate deeply with today’s audiences.

Tickets are available now at thecarnegie.com.

