Visas revoked by Trump Administration for international grad students at UK, UofL are reinstated

By McKenna Horsley

Kentucky Lantern

Visas revoked by the Trump administration for international graduate students at the University of Kentucky and recent international graduates from the University of Louisville have been restored.



University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto announced the reversal following the Trump administration’s Friday decision to restore student visa registrations of foreign students that faced legal challenges.



In a message to campus issued Friday afternoon, Capilouto said the visas revoked for a small number of international graduate students earlier this month had been restored. On April 4, Capilouto announced the Department of Homeland Security notified UK that the department was revoking some F-1 student visas.

“This week, we learned that this decision has been reversed for those students and their status has been restored,” Capilouto said Friday. “University officials again immediately informed impacted students.

Teams from across the university continue to monitor this important issue and any changes.”





Capilouto said UK administration will continue to update students, faculty and staff about how federal policies will affect campus online.



International students and graduates at other Kentucky universities — Murray State University, Campbellsville University and the University of Louisville — faced similar situations over the past couple of weeks. A spokesperson for UofL said visas for three recent international graduates have been restored Friday afternoon. A MSU spokesperson said the university had no additional information to share Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for CU did not immediately return a request for comment Friday afternoon.



Earlier this week, campus groups and local organizations rallied on MSU’s campus to show support for international students there after a student’s visa was revoked.



Inside Higher Ed tracked that as of Friday, more than 1,800 international students and graduates across the country had their legal status changed by the U.S. State Department.



Meanwhile, Capilouto addressed how changing federal policies at large under President Donald Trump are impacting higher education in a report to UK’s board during a Friday meeting. In addition to the revocation of visas for international students, universities across the country are facing pressure to roll back diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies or risk losing federal funding.



At the state level, Kentucky public universities are weighing how to implement a recent state law that seeks to eliminate DEI in higher education. In response to that, UK and UofL canceled graduation ceremonies for students in some minority groups. Capilouto said in his report UK took “that action because we believe that’s what is required” under the law.



To the board, Capilouto said the administration will be “seeking your guidance on how we can best navigate this” over the next few months.

“How do we comply with the law — and the directives we receive — from policymakers at both the federal state and levels … while, at the same time, working every day to support the people … our students … our staff … our faculty … who make our mission possible?” Capilouto said in his report.