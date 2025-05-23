Art Lander’s Outdoors: Hummingbirds, with their gravity-defying flight, emerge as weather warms

When temperatures warm, and plants bloom, hummingbirds start to appear in open woods, fields, and around flower and vegetable gardens.

The species we have here in Kentucky is the the Ruby-Throated Hummingbird (Archilochus colubris), the dominant species east of the Great Plains in the Lower 48 states.

The nesting range of the Ruby-Throated Hummingbird extends from Saskatchewan, Canada and North Dakota, south to east Texas, east to northern Florida, and northward up the Atlantic Coast to the Canadian Maritimes.

More than a dozen species of hummingbirds are found in the western U.S., but the Ruby-Throated Hummingbird is only species east of the Great Plains.

Hummingbird range and distribution

Hummingbirds are members of Family Trochilidae.

There are more than 365 native species in North and South America, from Alaska to Tierra del Fuego, an archipelago off the southernmost tip of the South American mainland, across the Strait of Magellan.

A majority of hummingbird species live in Central and South America.

More than 20 species are listed as endangered or critically endangered, with numerous species declining in population.

Found statewide in Kentucky from late spring through the summer, the Ruby-Throated Hummingbird is most abundant in the Purchase Region, Bluegrass and Cumberland Plateau.

They winter in open or dry tropical scrub, not usually in rain forests, from extreme southern Florida to Costa Rica and Panama. Some birds migrate over water, but many concentrate along the Texas coast to enter Mexico on their way southward.

Size and coloration

The Ruby-Throated Hummingbird is incredibly small and light, and coloration varies between the sexes.

The tiny birds are about three inches tall, with a four-inch wingspan, and their weight can range from 0.071 to 0.212 ounces, with females weighing slightly more.

Adults are metallic green above and grayish white below, with near-black wings. Their bill, up to 0.79 inches long, is straight, and slender.

As with all hummingbirds, the toes and feet are very small. The tiny bird shuffles if it wants to move along a branch, though it can scratch its head and neck with its feet.

The adult male has a throat patch of iridescent ruby red bordered with black. The red iridescence is highly directional and appears dull black from many angles. The male has a forked black tail with a faint violet sheen.

The female has a notched tail, with outer feathers banded in green, black, and white. Her throat is white and may be lightly marked with dusky streaks.

The song of the Ruby-Throated Hummingbird is a mouse-like, twittering squeak.

When it hovers, its wingbeats resemble the sound of a low buzz, whirr or hum. They seem to defy gravity, hovering in mid-air, then zipping away in the blink of an eye.

High velocity wingbeats, as much as 80 times per second, and skeletal and flight muscle adaptations, make their distinctive flight pattern possible.

Art Lander Jr. is outdoors editor for the Northern Kentucky Tribune. He is a native Kentuckian, a graduate of Western Kentucky University and a life-long hunter, angler, gardener and nature enthusiast. He has worked as a newspaper columnist, magazine journalist and author and is a former staff writer for Kentucky Afield Magazine, editor of the annual Kentucky Hunting & Trapping Guide and Kentucky Spring Hunting Guide, and co-writer of the Kentucky Afield Outdoors newspaper column.

Muscles are 25 to 30 percent of their body weight, and they have long, blade-like wings that connect to the body only from the shoulder joint. Their wings, unique among birds, can rotate almost 180 degrees, enabling the bird to fly forward and backward, and to hover in mid-air, similar to an insect.

Food habits

Ruby-Throated Hummingbirds feed on nectar and insects.

They favor tubular flowers like the trumpet vine, but will feed on a wide variety of blooming flowers and trees. They feed while hovering, extending their bill and long tongue deep into the center of the flower.

To catch small insects, they fly out and intercept them in midair, or hover to pluck a morsel from the leaves or stems of foliage.

Sometimes they eat spiders (or trapped insects) from spider webs.

They can be attracted to feeders in rural backyards, sipping sugar-water mixtures from specialized hummingbird feeders, inserting their long bill into the feeder head that resembles a flower.

Nesting and reproduction

Males arrive first, as early as late April, and establish territories.

When females arrive, courting, then breeding commences.

In courtship display, the male flies back and forth in front of female in wide U-shaped arc, making a whirring sound, by fluttering its tail feathers, on each dive. He will also buzz back and forth, in short passes, in front of the perched female.

After nests are built, egg laying starts, usually in late May or June.

The nest site is in a tree or large shrub, usually 10 to 20 feet above the ground, placed on horizontal branch.

Usually well surrounded by leafy cover, the nest is built by the female, and is a cup of grasses, plant fibers, and spider webs, so that it can expand as the young grow. The outside is camouflaged with lichens and dead leaves.

The female lays one to three white eggs, and incubates them for 11 to 16 days.

She feeds the young and they can fly in about 22 days. Pairs usually have about one to two broods per year.

In Kentucky, hummingbirds nests in a variety of habitat types, according to The Kentucky Breeding Bird Atlas, typically fairly mature to mature forests, woodland borders, forested riparian corridors, orchards, rural yards, and suburban parks.

For bird watchers and nature lovers, the arrival of the Ruby-Throated Hummingbird is anticipated as spring turns into summer.

The tiny birds are a reminder of the amazing diversity of native wildlife we have here in Kentucky

They are a wonder in flight. It’s a thrill to see them feeding on a flower, then buzzing off in an instant.