At least 19 dead as tornadoes, severe storms tear through southeastern Kentucky

By Liam Niemeyer and Jamie Lucke

Kentucky Lantern

The death toll from recent severe weather in Kentucky has reached 19, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday.

Saying “we’ve got more tough news, Kentucky,” Beshear in a social media post confirmed the death of a woman in Russell County. Already confirmed were the deaths of 17 people in Laurel County and one in Pulaski County, ranging in age from 25 to 76. On Saturday Beshear said the death toll could rise.

Tornadoes, wind and hail tore across Kentucky Friday evening into Saturday morning, leaving widespread destruction.

“It was a devastatingly strong tornado that tore through a subdivision in the middle of the night, and that’s the worst kind of natural disaster,” Beshear said Saturday afternoon during a media briefing in Laurel County where the deaths and destruction were centered.

Beshear said he worried there might be “a whole block out there where everybody’s dead. … I hope that’s not the case, but you see five houses in a row, they’re just gone entirely, no walls, no windows, just a pile that can’t be big enough to have been that house.”

Among the dead, firefighter Leslie Roger Leatherman, a major in the Laurel County Fire Department, was fatally injured while responding to the emergency overnight, the Laurel County Fire Department announced in a social media post.

“Major Leatherman was a dedicated public servant for 39 years, answering the call to protect and help others in their most critical time of need. His courage, commitment, and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” the department said.

On Sunday afternoon, Beshear said 10 Kentuckians were being treated at the University of Kentucky hospital for injuries from the storms, including three in critical condition.

More than 170,000 utility customers were without power at 2:15 a.m. Saturday. By Saturday afternoon, power had been restored to more than 100,000, Beshear said, leaving 69,218 without power.

“We can’t know why we keep getting hit over and over,” Beshear said, referring to a string of natural disasters that has hit Kentucky — at least 13 weather-related disasters in his almost five and a half years as governor. “Kentucky has gotten knocked down more times than just about anybody. We’ve gotten up every single time,” Beshear said, promising “the people who’ve been harmed are going to get our very best. We’re going to fight for them.”

Beshear said he has asked for a federal disaster declaration and had spoken Saturday to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The governor praised FEMA for its response as he did after flooding in Kentucky in February and April.

Speaking at the briefing at the London airport, Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers from nearby Manchester pledged the legislature is ready to provide funding necessary for the recovery.

Beshear said his emergency declaration on Friday had allowed the pre-positioning of emergency response assets, including National Guard members. Beshear and other officials issued stern warnings against looting.

Beshear also spoke of the need for preparedness, urging Kentuckians to equip themselves with emergency weather radios. “It just this is, this seems to be the new normal that Kentucky is facing. And if that’s true, I want to make sure we have every tool to protect people every time.”

Gov. Andy Beshear said people who know of someone who is missing or unaccounted for should speak to authorities at Faith Assembly of God Church, 390 Faith Assembly Road in London. If you can’t travel, call the Red Cross at 800-733-2677

Somerset Mayor Alan Keck declared a local state of emergency Saturday morning, and London Mayor Randall Weddle told Lexington TV station WKYT that “lives have been changed forever here tonight.”

Beshear had declared a statewide state of emergency on Friday ahead of the “dangerous” storm system. Beshear wrote on X that five counties had declared a local state of emergency as well.

“This is another tough morning for Kentucky after a night of deadly weather,” Beshear said in posts on X, mentioning he has spoken with Federal Emergency Management Agency officials. “The devastation from last night’s deadly weather is heartbreaking, but we are going to make sure we get the support needed to recover and rebuild together.”

Social media users on Facebook and X posted pictures of what appears to have been a significant overnight tornado in Southeastern Kentucky. South Kentucky RECC, a local electricity cooperative, stated on Facebook that its building in Somerset took a “major hit.” The London-Corbin airport in Laurel County posted on Facebook drone footage of demolished airport buildings, along with nearby homes sustaining damage as well.

Beshear said in an X post the Red Cross had available space at First Baptist Church of London and that more information on other shelter space would be shared when available.

State lawmakers from the area issued this joint statement from Sen. Brandon Storm, who represents Laurel County, Sen. Rick Girdler, who represents Pulaski County, and Senate President Robert Stivers, who represents multiple southeastern Kentucky counties:

“This is one of the hardest days our communities and region have faced. Lives have been lost. Families have been shattered. Homes and businesses have been destroyed. Sadly, we expect the loss to grow as search and rescue efforts continue.

“The destruction in Laurel and Pulaski counties is overwhelming, but so is the strength of the people who call this place home. Neighbors are already showing up to help one another, and first responders continue working around the clock.

“Local and state officials are working to get immediate help to those in need. If you’re looking for a way to help, please do. Every act of kindness makes a difference.“Our hearts are heavy today, but our commitment to helping these communities rebuild is even stronger.”

