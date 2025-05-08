BCM to host guided tour of Harlan Hubbard exhibit during NKY Regional History Weekend May 16-28

Discover the rich heritage of our region as five Northern Kentucky nonprofits come together to present Northern Kentucky Regional History Weekend, a celebration of local history across Covington, Ludlow, Fort Thomas and Erlanger.

From May 16–18, each community will offer engaging walking tours, exhibits, lectures and special programs that bring our shared history vividly to life.

Behringer‑Crawford Museum (BCM) is proud to kick off Northern Kentucky Regional History Weekend with an exclusive behind‑the‑scenes tour of its newest exhibit, Driftwood: The Life of Harlan Hubbard, on Saturday, May 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The tour will be led by Jason French, BCM’s curator of collections, who will offer insights into the life and legacy of this remarkable Kentuckian.

Driftwood explores the art and philosophy of Harlan Hubbard, a Kentucky-born artist, writer and early advocate for sustainable living. Known for his unconventional lifestyle along the Ohio River, Hubbard captured the beauty of simple living through his paintings, journals and handcrafted artifacts. The exhibit was created in partnership with Jessica K. Whitehead, curator at the Kentucky Derby Museum and author of Driftwood: The Life of Harlan Hubbard.

This special guided tour will give visitors a deeper understanding of Hubbard’s work and the ideals that shaped his life. French will share behind-the-scenes stories and answer questions, making this a unique opportunity for fans of local art, history and conservation.

Northern Kentucky Regional History Weekend continues with:

• Ludlow Lagoon Legacy Festival in Ludlow – May 17, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. • Erlanger Historical Train Depot Open House – May 17, 5–7 p.m. • Fort and Midway Walking Tour at Fort Thomas Military & Community History Museum – May 18, 10:30 a.m.–12 p.m. • Covington Riverfront Murals Presentation by the Kenton County Historical Society – May 18, time TBD

All events are free and open to the public; parking is available at each location. Only the Ludlow Lagoon walking tours and lectures require tickets.

For the full schedule and more details, visit ww.preserveludlow.org/nkyhistoryweekend.

Driftwood runs through August 3 and is supported in part by the Elsa Sule Foundation and Cincinnati Art Galleries, along with Behringer-Crawford Museum’s members and community partners.

For more information, visit bcmuseum.org, call 859-491-4003 or email .

Behringer‑Crawford Museum