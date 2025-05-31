City of Florence to mark opening of new Fire, EMS Station 34 with community open house June 8

The City of Florence Fire/EMS Department will welcome the community to a public open house at its newly opened Florence Fire/EMS Station 34, located at 8101 Dream Street on Sunday, June 8, from noon to 4 p.m.

Following the official dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony on May 8, this open house will offer a unique opportunity for the public to tour the new station, have an up close look at the department’s fire and EMS vehicles, and opportunities to meet the dedicated firefighters and EMS personnel who serve and protect the Florence community. Attendees will also enjoy complimentary snacks and gifts during the event.

Station 34 represents the latest advancement in the City of Florence’s ongoing commitment to providing high quality emergency services and public safety infrastructure. This modern facility is designed to support the growing needs of the community while continuing to ensure rapid, effective emergency response.

The event is free and open to all residents. No RSVP is required.

City of Florence