Cooper basketball coach Tim Sullivan files appeal following decision not to renew his contract

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Cooper High School boys head basketball coach Tim Sullivan has appealed a decision by school officials not to renew his coaching contract and is waiting for Boone County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Hauswald to make a final ruling.

Sullivan, whose teams have won more than 300 games and two 9th Region championships since he started the program in 2008, sent a text Tuesday evening to update friends and media members on the situation.

In the text, he said Cooper’s principal, Mike Wilson, and athletic director, Mike Borchers, did not renew his coaching contract on April 30 and the superintendent upheld that decision.

“I had my appeal hearing yesterday (5/12). I am now waiting on Dr. Hauswald’s decision of my appeal,” Sullivan wrote in the text. “That’s all I have to share right now. Once I hear back from the superintendent on his decision, I will be more than willing to give more info.”

Sullivan said school officials asked him in January to resign after the 2024-25 season because he had “not improved the culture of the program.”

He refused that request and guided the Jaguars to the 9th Region championship and the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

At the region tournament, Cooper fans and players wore gray t-shirts with “Sully” printed in big block letters across the front. The fans chanted his name and gave him standing ovations after each victory.

During the region tournament, several people attended a Boone County School Board meeting in March to support Sullivan when they found out his contract might not be renewed. The coach downplayed what he was going through during his team’s successful playoff run.

“It’s always going to be about the kids,” he said after a region semifinal win. “I understand that my situation is what it is right now and we’ll handle that later on. What I want our guys to do is just continue living in the moment and continue being selfless and playing for one another.”