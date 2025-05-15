CovCath tennis player on threshold of region singles title that his father won three times

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Covington Catholic senior Alex Yeager is one win away from joining his father on the list of Northern Kentucky region singles champions in boys tennis.

Yeager defeated Neel Reddy of Beechwood, 6-4, 6-1, in a 9th Region semifinal match on Wednesday at the CovCath tennis complex. He will face Villa Madonna junior Shayaan Ahmad in the region final at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Ahmad won a third-set tiebreaker, 10-6, in his region semifinal match against Ryle junior Naveeth Selveraju.

Yeager’s father, Jason, was a three-time region singles champion and won state titles in 1989 and 1990 when he was a student at Dixie Heights.

This is the first year that Alex has played singles after winning back-to-back state and region titles in doubles with CovCath teammate Kalei Christensen.

Christensen and his new doubles partner, Blake Hussey, won their first three region matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores to reach the region final. They will play CovCath teammates Will Tribble and Jacob Kramer in the title match at 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Tribble and Kramer got past Griffen Derry and Collin McClure of Dixie Heights, 6-3, 6-4, in the semifinals. That match assured CovCath will extend its streak of region doubles champions that began in 2007.

Ryle teams went 0-2 in state tournament games played Wednesday. Louisville Trinity defeated Ryle, 3-0, in boys volleyball and South Oldham defeated Ryle, 19-2, in boys lacrosse.

Girls lacrosse state tournament games scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday are South Oldham at Notre Dame and Cooper at Oldham County. The winners will meet in a state quarterfinal match on Friday.