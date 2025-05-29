CovCath tennis players make it to final four in singles, doubles at state tournament

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Covington Catholic tennis players will compete in three of the four boys semifinal matches at the state tournament on Thursday at the University of Kentucky.

In the quarterfinal round on Wednesday, CovCath senior Alex Yeager made it to the final four in singles with a 12-10 third-set tiebreaker victory over Sam Gurevich of North Oldham.

This is the first time Yeager has been in the singles bracket after winning state titles in doubles the last two years. He will face Colby Benson of Louisville Collegiate in a semifinal match at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Doubles teams from CovCath and Louisville St. Xavier will face off in both semifinal matches at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Top-seeded Kalei Christensen and Blake Hussey of CovCath will take on Jacob Ray and Logan Elliott of St. X in one match. The other one will be Will Tribble and Jacob Kramer of CovCath vs. Aditya Shah and Walker Bush of St. X.

None of the other state qualifiers from Northern Kentucky made it to the quarterfinals in the boys or girls state tournament brackets.

In the 10th Region baseball semifinals on Wednesday, a three-run homer in the fifth inning gave Montgomery County a 5-2 lead over Campbell County and neither team scored in the last two innings.