Cove Federal Credit Union awards $10,000 in annual scholarships to four Northern Kentucky students

Cove Federal Credit Union announced the recipients of the 2025 Cove Federal Credit Union Scholarship.

Four local students, members of the credit union, were each selected by the Cove Scholarship Committee to receive a $2,500 scholarship award.

In total the credit union awarded $10,000.

The recipients were recognized for their achievements by Chairman of the Board Brian Drees.

“We are thrilled to be able to reward the exceptional efforts of these Cove members as they work to further their education,” said Drees. “Please join us in congratulating this year’s recipients of a Cove Federal Credit Union Scholarship.”

2025 Cove scholarship winners are:

• Brooklyn Clemons-Damico, Wilder, $2,500, Gateway Community and Technical College • Melissa McQueen, Covington, $2,500, Northern Kentucky University • Grace Panko, Florence, $2,500, University of Kentucky • Kendall Sims, Independence, $2,500, Eastern Kentucky University

Cove’s CEO, Thomas Burns added, “At Cove FCU we take pride in supporting the educational goals of our members. We are proud to be able to offer a scholarship opportunity that makes it easier to meet tuition costs.”

For more information about Cove Federal Credit Union please visit www.covefcu.com.

