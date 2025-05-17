Covington Farmers Market to present 2025 Farm to Fork fundraiser June 21 at Covington Plaza

The Covington Farmers Market, a program of the Center for Great Neighborhoods, has announced its 2025 Farm to Fork fundraiser will take place on June 21 at the Covington Plaza from 6-9 p.m.

Farm to Fork is the main fundraising event for Covington Farmers Market, and features food items from local growers, as well as drinks, live bluegrass music, and raffle items to help raise funds to support and sustain the market.

The event is for adults aged 21 and over. Tickets include food and non-alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase. Guests can enjoy stunning views of the Roebling Bridge and the downtown skyline and riverfront, as well as view the historic murals along the neighboring walking path.

Tickets for the event are limited and can be purchased at greatneighborhoods.networkforgood.com

The Covington Farmers Market mission is to provide an economically viable direct-marketing opportunity for KY producers offering nutritious, locally grown food to the residents of Covington and the Ohio River Valley. This direct-marketing approach connects the Covington community to its food source. The community gets fresh, locally grown foods and increases the quality of life for the farmers with income.

The Covington Farmers Market is a member of Kentucky Proud and is the only Kentucky-based Farmers Market within a 15-mile radius that accepts food assistance cards. Being able to offer this is a unique opportunity in more than just the obvious reason, fresh food for our low-income neighbors and customers.

The Covington Farmers Market also serves as a startup catalyst for small businesses, growers, and local farms. In 2024, the Farmers Market vendors brought in over $160,000 in revenue, and over the years multiple vendors tracing their roots to a market booth have created brick and mortar, successful businesses here in Covington.

The Covington Farmers Market could not exist without community support, and it is largely funded by donations, sponsorships, and partnerships. Farm to Fork is not only a festive celebration of local growers and makers, but it is a crucial way to ensure that the market continues to be a sustainable and thriving community asset in Covington. Farm to Fork 2025 sponsors include: KeyBridge Compliance, Emboss, City of Covington, and Covington Business Council.

Center for Great Neighborhoods