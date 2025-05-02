Dave Corlett joins Easterseals Redwood as director of military and veteran services

Easterseals Redwood has announced veteran Dave Corlett as the new director of the organization’s military and veteran services.

Easterseals Redwood’s military and veteran services aims to be a bridge, connecting military and civilian communities and connecting service members, veterans, and their families to resources that lead to success during and after their time in the military. As director, Corlett will provide strategic and operational leadership, manage staff and will build relationships, advocating for veterans and driving outreach and fundraising efforts to support program growth.

“We’re proud to welcome Dave as the leader of our team supporting military members, veterans, and their families,” said Easterseals Redwood President and CEO Pam Green. “We partnered with Dave when he was the military liaison for the police department to amend the city charter to make it easier for transitioning vets to take the civil service exam, and to get discounted Metro transportation for local vets. We are incredibly fortunate to have such a passionate advocate who shares our values join the team.”

Corlett is an Ohio native and U.S. Army veteran, having been assigned to Alpha Company 1st Battalion 24th Aviation Regiment where he served in Iraq during Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield in the early ‘90s. He then joined the Cincinnati Police Department in 1992, where he worked as a patrol supervisor and military program director. During his time as sergeant, Corlett created the military liaison group within the department and has worked with the Veterans Administration and local court system to improve relations between our country’s military veterans and law enforcement.

“For a lot of service members and their families, it’s not easy adjusting to military life — and it can be just as tough figuring out how to settle back into civilian life after one’s duty ends,” said Corlett. “Like Easterseals Redwood, I really care about helping veterans and active-duty members through that transition. I’ve been there myself, so I know how overwhelming it can feel.”

Corlett continues to work as an instructor with the Hamilton County Mental Health Crisis Teams and tours the country teaching military and first responder audiences more about PTSD.

