Duke Energy’s Rhonda Whitaker Hurtt to retire after 33-year career, triggering organizational changes

Staff report

After a successful 33-year career at Duke Energy, Rhonda Whitaker Hurtt, vice president, Community Relations, Ohio and Kentucky, has announced her retirement effective June 30.

“We are grateful for Rhonda’s unwavering commitment to our company and our communities,” said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy/Ohio and Kentucky, in making the announcement. “She has encouraged collaboration and creative problem-solving, as well as developed our next generation of leaders. We wish Rhonda and her family many exciting adventures during this next chapter.”

With Rhonda’s retirement, organizational changes are occuring within the Community Relations organization led by Jennifer Loraine that will take effect on May 1.

Marion Byndon will assume the role of Director, Government & Community Relations.

“Marion brings to this role a strong focus on constructive customer solutions and community engagement,” said Spiller. “Having most recently managed our relationship with the city of Cincinnati, Marion will report to Jenn Loraine.

Reporting to Byndon will be:

• Chad Shaffer, Manager Government & Community Relations, who will continue to serve as community relations lead for Hamilton County and will add the city of Cincinnati to his portfolio,

• Ken Muth, Community Relations Manager, who will continue to lead community relations efforts in Northern Kentucky, and

• Abby Melampy, Community Relations Manager, who will retain her current focus on the northern counties of Warren, Butler, Clinton, Preble, and Montgomery counties.

Chris Harding, Community Relations Liaison, will continue to report to Chad and assume additional responsibility for Adams, Brown, Highland and Clermont counties.

“These changes will ensure a continued focus on community engagement as we advance our shared regional priorities,” said Spiller.

Rhonda Whitaker Hurtt has been the face of Duke Energy in NKY — and much more. She is past chair of the Northern Kentucky Chamber where she distinguished herself as a leader. She has been instrumental in the development of workforce initiatives, like Grow NKY, to grow, attract and retain a globally competitive workforce. She has received numerous honors for her community service activities, including being named a NKyTribune NewsMaker and receiving the Walter Pieschel Award from the NKY Chamber, heading the NKY United Way campaign, serving on the Catalytic Fund board, among many others.