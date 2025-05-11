Final line-up announced for world’s largest Christian Music Festival at Ark Encounter

The Ark Encounter themed attraction and Abraham Productions, Inc., have announced the final line-up for the world’s largest Christian Music festival, 40 Days of Christian Music at the Ark Encounter. More than 150 musicians will perform inside the Ark Encounter’s large Answers Center, with many concerts also being held at the Ark’s sister attraction, the Creation Museum.

Now in its fifth year, the popular festival will run July 29 – September 6. 40 Days of Christian Music at the Ark Encounter will feature some of the biggest names in Christian music, including a new artist this year, 5-time Grammy nominated singer and songwriter Matthew West, who has 37 number one songs on his resume.

Other musicians taking the stage at the Ark Encounter include Crowder, Big Daddy Weave and Jordan Feliz. Additional notable artists will represent genres like Southern Gospel, Bluegrass Gospel, Faith Country and more. The long list includes The Isaacs, Karen Peck & New River and Jason Crabb.

All concerts held at the two venues during the 40 Days Of Christian Music festival are free with paid admission to the attraction. The Ark Encounter includes a life-size 510-foot-long Noah’s Ark. A full line-up of performing artists and guest speakers can be found online at www.40DaysOfChristianMusic.com.

Ken Ham, Founder and CEO of Answers in Genesis (parent organization of the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum) is thrilled to welcome back the 40 Days of Christian Music’s evangelistic concerts at both the Ark Encounter in Williamstown and Creation Museum in Petersburg (45 minutes from each other).

“Our plans are to continue to build this event and be a blessing and encouragement to attendees for many years to come,” said Ham.

Following the popularity of the Truth Traveler Virtual Reality experience at the Ark Encounter, AiG, along with the creators of the Ark’s VR attraction, Mindscape Creative, is expanding to Pigeon Forge, Tenn., and Branson, Missouri. Truth Traveler will transport guests back in time, immersing them in pivotal moments in biblical history with a custom-animated 5D Virtual Reality ride, complete with motion benches and haptics for a full sensory experience.

“I’m excited that once again we are stepping out in faith to construct two special Bible-themed attractions, this time building them where the people already are,” Ham said. “What a unique opportunity to impact guests with truths from the Bible.” The Pigeon Forge attraction, being built on a major highway leading to the famed Dollywood attraction, is slated to open in early June, with the Branson site — at the former Andy Williams Moon River Theater – to open its doors in July.

The Ark Encounter has been voted the No. 1 Best Religious Museum by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards; the Creation Museum finished a close second. The Ark Encounter and Creation Museum are the top family friendly destinations throughout the United States and have been visited by guests from dozens of countries.

Ray Flynn, President & CEO of Abraham Productions, Inc,. says, “Once again we’re extremely honored and thankful to have the opportunity to partner with the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum in presenting another mega Christian Music festival at these popular family destinations.”

Last year, attendance records were shattered during many evenings at 40 Days of Christian Music. Some concerts filled the 2,300-seat Answers Center. Outdoor musical events next to the massive ship are also planned this summer.

“Millions of people across America love the various styles of Christian music we offer. Abraham Productions, the Ark Encounter and the Creation Museum present a unique combination of award-winning groups,” Ham said. “Festivalgoers can tour the life-size Ark, explore the beautiful grounds, take their children or grandchildren to the playground and large carousel, enjoy the VR Experience, meet the animals in our growing zoo and more.”

Tickets can be purchased through www.arkencounter.com or by calling the Ark Encounter at 800-721-2298.