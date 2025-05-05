Florence to celebrate grand opening of city’s new Fire/EMS Station #34 May 8; open house June 8

The City of Florence has announced the grand opening of its newest fire station, Florence Fire/EMS Station #34, marking a milestone in the city’s ongoing commitment to public safety and service to the community.

The ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 8 at 2 p.m. at Florence Fire/EMS Station #34, located at 8101 Dream Street in Florence.

The facility strengthens the Florence Fire/EMS network and enhances emergency response capabilities across the city. Strategically located on Dream Street, Station #34 was constructed to better serve areas of high call volume and provide faster response times to key locations including industrial zones, commercial corridors and high density residential areas.

“We are excited to open this new fire station, which reflects our ongoing commitment to public safety and the wellbeing of our residents,” said Mayor Julie Aubuchon. “Thanks to decades of fiscally responsible leadership and careful planning, we were able to fund this project without the need to raise taxes. This is a major investment in our city’s future and in the first responders who protect it every day.”

“Florence Fire/EMS Station #34 represents our department’s growth and the evolving needs of our community,” said Florence Fire/EMS Chief Rodney Wren. “Its location was chosen based on call volume and response data, ensuring we can respond more quickly and effectively in one of our busiest service areas. This facility includes modern features designed to support the health, training and readiness of our personnel. We are grateful to the Florence City Council, Mayor Aubuchon and city administration for their continued investment in public safety.”

The dedication ceremony will feature remarks from Mayor Dr. Julie M. Aubuchon, Florence Fire/EMS Chief Rodney Wren, City of Florence Project Manager Tom Gagnon, and Chairman of the Florence Fire Protection District Board Robert Asseo, followed by the official ribbon cutting and a blessing of the building and its crews. Following the ceremony, guests are invited to enjoy light refreshments and take a guided tour of the new facility.

To continue celebrating with the community, the Florence Fire/EMS Department will host a public open house at Station #34 on Sunday, June 8, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Community members are encouraged to stop by, meet the firefighters, explore the station and equipment, and learn more about fire safety and emergency services in Florence.

City of Florence