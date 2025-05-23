Girl Scouts to hold groundbreaking ceremony June 13 for new Leadership Campus in Erlanger

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road has announced the groundbreaking of the Girl Scout Leadership Campus at its historic location at 607 Watson Road in Erlanger.

The event marks the official launch of the council’s Dream it, Be it Campaign, a bold initiative to modernize Girl Scout spaces and expand access to transformative leadership programming.

A ceremonial groundbreaking event will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, June 13, celebrating the exciting milestone with community remarks and a preview of what’s to come. The celebration will take place on-site at the Watson Road property and is open to the public.

The new Girl Scout Leadership Campus is designed to meet the needs of today’s girls and tomorrow’s leaders, featuring dynamic indoor and outdoor learning environments, state-of-the-art technology, and adaptable spaces for everything from STEM education to outdoor exploration and civic engagement. Once complete, the site will serve as a regional hub for girl-led programming and community collaboration.

“This groundbreaking is not just the start of construction—it’s the start of a new chapter for Kentucky’s girls,” said Susan Douglas, CEO of Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road. “The Leadership Campus will provide modern, inclusive, and inspiring spaces that allow Girl Scouts—and all young people in our community—to dream bigger, lead bolder, and grow stronger. It’s a place where their futures will take shape.”

The Dream it, Be it Capital Campaign is focused on ensuring every girl, no matter her zip code or background, has access to the full Girl Scout experience. The Girl Scout Leadership Campus is the first major site redevelopment under this multi-year effort, which seeks to elevate leadership, learning, and equity across the council’s 67-county footprint.

The groundbreaking ceremony will include remarks from community leaders, donors, and Girl Scouts, as well as a ceremonial turning of the soil to honor both the property’s history and its bright future.

To learn more about the Dream it, Be it Campaign or ways to support the vision, visit www.gskentucky.org/dreamit.

